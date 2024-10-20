Chemical Reactions exam Flashcards
Back
Chemical Reactions exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
- Chemical ReactionThe process involving the making and breaking of chemical bonds, leading to changes in matter.
- ReactantsThe starting materials in a chemical reaction.
- ProductsThe ending materials in a chemical reaction.
- What are endergonic reactions?Reactions that require an input of energy.
- What are exergonic reactions?Reactions that release energy into the environment.
- Endergonic ReactionA reaction that builds complex molecules and requires energy input.
- Exergonic ReactionA reaction that breaks down complex molecules and releases energy.
- What is the role of energy in endergonic reactions?Energy enters the reaction to build up larger molecules.
- What is the role of energy in exergonic reactions?Energy exits the reaction as molecules are broken down.
- Metabolic PathwaysSeries of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.
- Energy DynamicsThe study of how energy flows and changes in biological systems.
- What happens to energy in an exergonic reaction?Energy is released into the environment.
- What happens to energy in an endergonic reaction?Energy is absorbed and used to build complex molecules.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored in a system due to its position or arrangement.
- What is the difference in energy levels between reactants and products in an endergonic reaction?Products have higher energy than reactants.
- What is the difference in energy levels between reactants and products in an exergonic reaction?Reactants have higher energy than products.
- What are the starting materials in a chemical reaction called?Reactants
- What are the ending materials in a chemical reaction called?Products
- What type of reaction builds larger, more complex molecules?Endergonic Reaction
- What type of reaction breaks down larger molecules into smaller components?Exergonic Reaction
- What is required for an endergonic reaction to occur?An input of energy
- What is released during an exergonic reaction?Energy
- What does the 'EX' in exergonic stand for?Exit, as energy exits the reaction.
- What does the 'EN' in endergonic stand for?Enter, as energy enters the reaction.
- What is the significance of understanding chemical reactions in biology?It is crucial for grasping metabolic pathways and energy dynamics.
- What is the energy status of products in an exergonic reaction?Products have lower energy than reactants.
- What is the energy status of products in an endergonic reaction?Products have higher energy than reactants.
- What is the main difference between endergonic and exergonic reactions?Endergonic reactions require energy input, while exergonic reactions release energy.