Chemical Reactions exam Flashcards

Chemical Reaction The process involving the making and breaking of chemical bonds, leading to changes in matter.

Reactants The starting materials in a chemical reaction.

Products The ending materials in a chemical reaction.

What are endergonic reactions? Reactions that require an input of energy.

What are exergonic reactions? Reactions that release energy into the environment.

Endergonic Reaction A reaction that builds complex molecules and requires energy input.

Exergonic Reaction A reaction that breaks down complex molecules and releases energy.

What is the role of energy in endergonic reactions? Energy enters the reaction to build up larger molecules.

What is the role of energy in exergonic reactions? Energy exits the reaction as molecules are broken down.

Metabolic Pathways Series of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.

Energy Dynamics The study of how energy flows and changes in biological systems.

What happens to energy in an exergonic reaction? Energy is released into the environment.

What happens to energy in an endergonic reaction? Energy is absorbed and used to build complex molecules.

Potential Energy Energy stored in a system due to its position or arrangement.

What is the difference in energy levels between reactants and products in an endergonic reaction? Products have higher energy than reactants.

What is the difference in energy levels between reactants and products in an exergonic reaction? Reactants have higher energy than products.

What are the starting materials in a chemical reaction called? Reactants

What are the ending materials in a chemical reaction called? Products

What type of reaction builds larger, more complex molecules? Endergonic Reaction

What type of reaction breaks down larger molecules into smaller components? Exergonic Reaction

What is required for an endergonic reaction to occur? An input of energy

What is released during an exergonic reaction? Energy

What does the 'EX' in exergonic stand for? Exit, as energy exits the reaction.

What does the 'EN' in endergonic stand for? Enter, as energy enters the reaction.

What is the significance of understanding chemical reactions in biology? It is crucial for grasping metabolic pathways and energy dynamics.

What is the energy status of products in an exergonic reaction? Products have lower energy than reactants.

What is the energy status of products in an endergonic reaction? Products have higher energy than reactants.