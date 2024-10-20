Skip to main content
Chemical Reactions exam Flashcards

Chemical Reactions exam
  • Chemical Reaction
    The process involving the making and breaking of chemical bonds, leading to changes in matter.
  • Reactants
    The starting materials in a chemical reaction.
  • Products
    The ending materials in a chemical reaction.
  • What are endergonic reactions?
    Reactions that require an input of energy.
  • What are exergonic reactions?
    Reactions that release energy into the environment.
  • Endergonic Reaction
    A reaction that builds complex molecules and requires energy input.
  • Exergonic Reaction
    A reaction that breaks down complex molecules and releases energy.
  • What is the role of energy in endergonic reactions?
    Energy enters the reaction to build up larger molecules.
  • What is the role of energy in exergonic reactions?
    Energy exits the reaction as molecules are broken down.
  • Metabolic Pathways
    Series of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.
  • Energy Dynamics
    The study of how energy flows and changes in biological systems.
  • What happens to energy in an exergonic reaction?
    Energy is released into the environment.
  • What happens to energy in an endergonic reaction?
    Energy is absorbed and used to build complex molecules.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored in a system due to its position or arrangement.
  • What is the difference in energy levels between reactants and products in an endergonic reaction?
    Products have higher energy than reactants.
  • What is the difference in energy levels between reactants and products in an exergonic reaction?
    Reactants have higher energy than products.
  • What are the starting materials in a chemical reaction called?
    Reactants
  • What are the ending materials in a chemical reaction called?
    Products
  • What type of reaction builds larger, more complex molecules?
    Endergonic Reaction
  • What type of reaction breaks down larger molecules into smaller components?
    Exergonic Reaction
  • What is required for an endergonic reaction to occur?
    An input of energy
  • What is released during an exergonic reaction?
    Energy
  • What does the 'EX' in exergonic stand for?
    Exit, as energy exits the reaction.
  • What does the 'EN' in endergonic stand for?
    Enter, as energy enters the reaction.
  • What is the significance of understanding chemical reactions in biology?
    It is crucial for grasping metabolic pathways and energy dynamics.
  • What is the energy status of products in an exergonic reaction?
    Products have lower energy than reactants.
  • What is the energy status of products in an endergonic reaction?
    Products have higher energy than reactants.
  • What is the main difference between endergonic and exergonic reactions?
    Endergonic reactions require energy input, while exergonic reactions release energy.