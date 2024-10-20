Chordates quiz #2 Flashcards
Chordates quiz #2
All animals in phylum Chordata share which of the following features?
All animals in phylum Chordata share four key features: a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits.Which characteristics are absent in tunicates and lancelets but are present in vertebrates?
Tunicates and lancelets lack a bony or cartilaginous skeleton and a cranium, which are present in vertebrates.Which of the following is a tetrapod? A) Fish B) Amphibians C) Tunicates D) Lancelets
B) AmphibiansWhich of the following is a characteristic of all chordates at some point during their life cycle? A) Vertebrae B) Jaws C) Pharyngeal gill slits D) Lungs
C) Pharyngeal gill slitsWhich of the following chordate groups include(s) humans? A) Cephalochordates B) Urochordates C) Vertebrates D) Cyclostomes
C) VertebratesWhat are the four features that characterize all chordates?
The four features that characterize all chordates are a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits.Which of the following chordates is most likely to look the least like other chordates? A) Lancelets B) Tunicates C) Fish D) Amphibians
B) TunicatesVertebrates are distinguished by the possession of which of the following? A) Notochord B) Pharyngeal gill slits C) Bony or cartilaginous skeleton D) Postanal tail
C) Bony or cartilaginous skeletonWhat characteristic do all organisms in the phylum Chordata share?
All organisms in the phylum Chordata share the presence of a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits at some point in their life cycle.What are the 5 characteristics of chordates?
Chordates are characterized by a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, pharyngeal gill slits, and bilateral symmetry.In vertebrates, what evolutionary adaptation is significant for terrestrial life?
In vertebrates, the evolution of limbs and a closed circulatory system are significant adaptations for terrestrial life.Which trait is shared by all vertebrates except cyclostomes at some point in development? A) Jaws B) Vertebrae C) Pharyngeal gill slits D) Lungs
B) VertebraeWhich of the following is not a characteristic of all chordates? A) Notochord B) Dorsal hollow nerve cord C) Vertebrae D) Postanal tail
C) VertebraeWhich of the following chordate traits appeared first? A) Jaws B) Notochord C) Limbs D) Amniotic egg
B) NotochordWhich characteristic is exclusive to chordates?
The presence of a dorsal hollow nerve cord is exclusive to chordates.Which chordate trait evolved first? A) Pharyngeal gill slits B) Limbs C) Amniotic egg D) Jaws
A) Pharyngeal gill slits