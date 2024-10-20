Chordates quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Chordates quiz #2
  • All animals in phylum Chordata share which of the following features?
    All animals in phylum Chordata share four key features: a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits.
  • Which characteristics are absent in tunicates and lancelets but are present in vertebrates?
    Tunicates and lancelets lack a bony or cartilaginous skeleton and a cranium, which are present in vertebrates.
  • Which of the following is a tetrapod? A) Fish B) Amphibians C) Tunicates D) Lancelets
    B) Amphibians
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of all chordates at some point during their life cycle? A) Vertebrae B) Jaws C) Pharyngeal gill slits D) Lungs
    C) Pharyngeal gill slits
  • Which of the following chordate groups include(s) humans? A) Cephalochordates B) Urochordates C) Vertebrates D) Cyclostomes
    C) Vertebrates
  • What are the four features that characterize all chordates?
    The four features that characterize all chordates are a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits.
  • Which of the following chordates is most likely to look the least like other chordates? A) Lancelets B) Tunicates C) Fish D) Amphibians
    B) Tunicates
  • Vertebrates are distinguished by the possession of which of the following? A) Notochord B) Pharyngeal gill slits C) Bony or cartilaginous skeleton D) Postanal tail
    C) Bony or cartilaginous skeleton
  • What characteristic do all organisms in the phylum Chordata share?
    All organisms in the phylum Chordata share the presence of a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits at some point in their life cycle.
  • What are the 5 characteristics of chordates?
    Chordates are characterized by a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, pharyngeal gill slits, and bilateral symmetry.
  • In vertebrates, what evolutionary adaptation is significant for terrestrial life?
    In vertebrates, the evolution of limbs and a closed circulatory system are significant adaptations for terrestrial life.
  • Which trait is shared by all vertebrates except cyclostomes at some point in development? A) Jaws B) Vertebrae C) Pharyngeal gill slits D) Lungs
    B) Vertebrae
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of all chordates? A) Notochord B) Dorsal hollow nerve cord C) Vertebrae D) Postanal tail
    C) Vertebrae
  • Which of the following chordate traits appeared first? A) Jaws B) Notochord C) Limbs D) Amniotic egg
    B) Notochord
  • Which characteristic is exclusive to chordates?
    The presence of a dorsal hollow nerve cord is exclusive to chordates.
  • Which chordate trait evolved first? A) Pharyngeal gill slits B) Limbs C) Amniotic egg D) Jaws
    A) Pharyngeal gill slits