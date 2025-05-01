Chordates quiz #3 Flashcards

How did the evolution of jaws and paired appendages contribute to the diversification of vertebrates?
The evolution of jaws allowed vertebrates to exploit new food sources, while paired appendages improved mobility and manipulation of the environment. Together, these adaptations led to the diversification of jawed vertebrates (gnathostomes), including fish, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals.
What are the four key features that define chordates at some point in their life cycle?
Chordates are defined by a dorsal hollow nerve cord, notochord, postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits.
How do cephalochordates and urochordates differ in when they display chordate features?
Cephalochordates display chordate features throughout life, while urochordates (like tunicates) only show them as larvae.
What are the two main defining features of vertebrates?
Vertebrates are defined by having vertebrae (a segmented backbone) and a cranium (a skull that encloses the brain).
What evolutionary advantage did the development of jaws provide to vertebrates?
The evolution of jaws allowed vertebrates to exploit new food sources, leading to greater diversification.
What is the function of the swim bladder in bony fish?
The swim bladder is a gas-filled sac that helps bony fish maintain buoyancy and stay suspended at specific depths.
How do ray-finned fish and lobe-finned fish differ in their fin structure?
Ray-finned fish have fins supported by parallel bones and webs of skin, while lobe-finned fish have muscular, fleshy fins with bones that are precursors to limbs.
What adaptation allowed tetrapods to move onto land, and what did it evolve from?
Tetrapods evolved limbs derived from the muscular fins of lobe-finned fish, allowing them to support their weight on land.
How do amphibians typically respire, and why must their skin remain moist?
Amphibians respire through both lungs and their skin, which must remain moist to facilitate gas exchange.
What is the difference between ectothermic and endothermic organisms, and which are amphibians?
Ectothermic organisms rely on external sources for body heat, while endothermic organisms generate heat internally; amphibians are ectothermic.