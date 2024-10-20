Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy exam Flashcards
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy exam
- Gas ExchangeThe process where oxygen diffuses into the bloodstream and carbon dioxide diffuses out into the lungs.
- What is the primary function of the respiratory system?To bring in oxygen and expel carbon dioxide.
- ArteriesBlood vessels that carry blood away from the heart.
- What is the role of veins in the circulatory system?To transport blood back to the heart.
- AlveoliTiny sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs.
- What is the function of the diaphragm?To contract and create negative pressure, pulling air into the lungs.
- Pulmonary CirculationThe loop of circulation that carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs and returns oxygenated blood back to the heart.
- What is systemic circulation?The loop of circulation that delivers oxygenated blood to the body and returns deoxygenated blood to the heart.
- CapillariesSmall blood vessels where gas and nutrient exchange occurs between blood and tissues.
- What are the main components of blood?Plasma, white blood cells, and red blood cells.
- HemoglobinA protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen.
- What is the function of white blood cells?To help fight and identify infections.
- PharynxThe shared passageway for food, air, and water at the back of the mouth.
- What is the trachea?The windpipe that brings air from the pharynx to the lungs.
- BronchiThe two main branches of the trachea that lead into the lungs.
- What are bronchioles?The smallest branches of the bronchi, supported by smooth muscle.
- SurfactantA substance that reduces surface tension in the alveoli, preventing them from collapsing.
- What is the role of the lymphatic system?To drain excess plasma from interstitial fluid and return it to the bloodstream.
- AtriaThe chambers of the heart that receive blood from veins.
- What are ventricles?The chambers of the heart that receive blood from atria and pump it into arteries.
- Atrioventricular ValvesValves that prevent backflow from the ventricles to the atria.
- What is the function of semilunar valves?To prevent backflow from the ventricles to the arteries.
- Pulmonary ArteryThe artery that carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs.
- What is the aorta?The main artery that delivers oxygenated blood from the heart to the body.
- Vena CavaThe large veins that return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.
- What is erythropoietin?A hormone secreted by the kidney that stimulates red blood cell production.
- Sickle Cell DiseaseA disease caused by abnormal hemoglobin that results in distorted red blood cells.
- What is the role of platelets?To play an important role in blood clotting.
- EndotheliumThe special type of epithelial tissue that lines the interior surface of blood vessels.