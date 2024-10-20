Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy exam Flashcards

Back
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • Gas Exchange
    The process where oxygen diffuses into the bloodstream and carbon dioxide diffuses out into the lungs.
  • What is the primary function of the respiratory system?
    To bring in oxygen and expel carbon dioxide.
  • Arteries
    Blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart.
  • What is the role of veins in the circulatory system?
    To transport blood back to the heart.
  • Alveoli
    Tiny sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs.
  • What is the function of the diaphragm?
    To contract and create negative pressure, pulling air into the lungs.
  • Pulmonary Circulation
    The loop of circulation that carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs and returns oxygenated blood back to the heart.
  • What is systemic circulation?
    The loop of circulation that delivers oxygenated blood to the body and returns deoxygenated blood to the heart.
  • Capillaries
    Small blood vessels where gas and nutrient exchange occurs between blood and tissues.
  • What are the main components of blood?
    Plasma, white blood cells, and red blood cells.
  • Hemoglobin
    A protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen.
  • What is the function of white blood cells?
    To help fight and identify infections.
  • Pharynx
    The shared passageway for food, air, and water at the back of the mouth.
  • What is the trachea?
    The windpipe that brings air from the pharynx to the lungs.
  • Bronchi
    The two main branches of the trachea that lead into the lungs.
  • What are bronchioles?
    The smallest branches of the bronchi, supported by smooth muscle.
  • Surfactant
    A substance that reduces surface tension in the alveoli, preventing them from collapsing.
  • What is the role of the lymphatic system?
    To drain excess plasma from interstitial fluid and return it to the bloodstream.
  • Atria
    The chambers of the heart that receive blood from veins.
  • What are ventricles?
    The chambers of the heart that receive blood from atria and pump it into arteries.
  • Atrioventricular Valves
    Valves that prevent backflow from the ventricles to the atria.
  • What is the function of semilunar valves?
    To prevent backflow from the ventricles to the arteries.
  • Pulmonary Artery
    The artery that carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs.
  • What is the aorta?
    The main artery that delivers oxygenated blood from the heart to the body.
  • Vena Cava
    The large veins that return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.
  • What is erythropoietin?
    A hormone secreted by the kidney that stimulates red blood cell production.
  • Sickle Cell Disease
    A disease caused by abnormal hemoglobin that results in distorted red blood cells.
  • What is the role of platelets?
    To play an important role in blood clotting.
  • Endothelium
    The special type of epithelial tissue that lines the interior surface of blood vessels.