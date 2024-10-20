Classes of Signaling Receptors exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Cell Surface Receptors Receptor proteins found embedded in the cell membrane.

Intracellular Receptors Receptor proteins found within the cell, interacting with small hydrophobic signaling molecules.

What are the two main classes of signaling receptors? Cell surface receptors and intracellular receptors.

G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) A type of cell surface receptor that changes conformation when bound to a ligand.

Receptor Tyrosine Kinases (RTKs) A type of cell surface receptor with two domains that phosphorylate tyrosine residues.

Ligand-Gated Ion Channels Cell surface receptors that open to allow ions to pass through the membrane upon ligand binding.

What type of molecules interact with intracellular receptors? Small hydrophobic signaling molecules.

Signal Transduction Pathways Processes by which a cell converts an extracellular signal into a functional response.

What happens when a ligand binds to a GPCR? The GPCR changes conformation and activates a G protein.

What is the role of RTKs in cellular signaling? They phosphorylate tyrosine residues on themselves and other proteins to propagate the signal.

How do ligand-gated ion channels function? They open to allow ions to flow through the membrane when a ligand binds.

What is the primary location of intracellular receptors? Inside the cell, often in the cytoplasm or nucleus.

Hydrophobic Signaling Molecules Molecules that can diffuse across the cell membrane to interact with intracellular receptors.

What is the main characteristic of cell surface receptors? They are embedded in the cell membrane.

What triggers the opening of ligand-gated ion channels? Binding of a specific ligand.

Conformation Change A structural change in a receptor protein upon ligand binding.

What is the function of intracellular receptors? To bind small hydrophobic molecules and trigger a cellular response.

Cell Membrane The structure that cell surface receptors are embedded in.

What are the three major types of cell surface receptors? GPCRs, RTKs, and ligand-gated ion channels.

Cytoplasm The location within the cell where intracellular receptors are often found.

What does RTK stand for? Receptor Tyrosine Kinase.

What does GPCR stand for? G Protein-Coupled Receptor.

Extracellular Fluid The fluid outside the cell where cell surface receptors interact with ligands.

What is the role of ligand binding in receptor function? It induces a conformation change in the receptor, initiating a signal transduction pathway.

Plasma Membrane Another term for the cell membrane where cell surface receptors are located.

What type of receptor is involved in most signal transduction pathways? Cell surface receptors.

What is the primary function of signaling receptors? To detect and respond to specific ligands or signaling molecules.

What is the difference between cell surface and intracellular receptors? Cell surface receptors are embedded in the cell membrane, while intracellular receptors are found inside the cell.