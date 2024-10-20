Skip to main content
Classes of Signaling Receptors exam Flashcards

Classes of Signaling Receptors exam
  • Cell Surface Receptors
    Receptor proteins found embedded in the cell membrane.
  • Intracellular Receptors
    Receptor proteins found within the cell, interacting with small hydrophobic signaling molecules.
  • What are the two main classes of signaling receptors?
    Cell surface receptors and intracellular receptors.
  • G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)
    A type of cell surface receptor that changes conformation when bound to a ligand.
  • Receptor Tyrosine Kinases (RTKs)
    A type of cell surface receptor with two domains that phosphorylate tyrosine residues.
  • Ligand-Gated Ion Channels
    Cell surface receptors that open to allow ions to pass through the membrane upon ligand binding.
  • What type of molecules interact with intracellular receptors?
    Small hydrophobic signaling molecules.
  • Signal Transduction Pathways
    Processes by which a cell converts an extracellular signal into a functional response.
  • What happens when a ligand binds to a GPCR?
    The GPCR changes conformation and activates a G protein.
  • What is the role of RTKs in cellular signaling?
    They phosphorylate tyrosine residues on themselves and other proteins to propagate the signal.
  • How do ligand-gated ion channels function?
    They open to allow ions to flow through the membrane when a ligand binds.
  • What is the primary location of intracellular receptors?
    Inside the cell, often in the cytoplasm or nucleus.
  • Hydrophobic Signaling Molecules
    Molecules that can diffuse across the cell membrane to interact with intracellular receptors.
  • What is the main characteristic of cell surface receptors?
    They are embedded in the cell membrane.
  • What triggers the opening of ligand-gated ion channels?
    Binding of a specific ligand.
  • Conformation Change
    A structural change in a receptor protein upon ligand binding.
  • What is the function of intracellular receptors?
    To bind small hydrophobic molecules and trigger a cellular response.
  • Cell Membrane
    The structure that cell surface receptors are embedded in.
  • What are the three major types of cell surface receptors?
    GPCRs, RTKs, and ligand-gated ion channels.
  • Cytoplasm
    The location within the cell where intracellular receptors are often found.
  • What does RTK stand for?
    Receptor Tyrosine Kinase.
  • What does GPCR stand for?
    G Protein-Coupled Receptor.
  • Extracellular Fluid
    The fluid outside the cell where cell surface receptors interact with ligands.
  • What is the role of ligand binding in receptor function?
    It induces a conformation change in the receptor, initiating a signal transduction pathway.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Another term for the cell membrane where cell surface receptors are located.
  • What type of receptor is involved in most signal transduction pathways?
    Cell surface receptors.
  • What is the primary function of signaling receptors?
    To detect and respond to specific ligands or signaling molecules.
  • What is the difference between cell surface and intracellular receptors?
    Cell surface receptors are embedded in the cell membrane, while intracellular receptors are found inside the cell.
  • What happens after a small hydrophobic molecule binds to an intracellular receptor?
    It triggers a cascade of events leading to a cellular response.