Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Classes of Signaling Receptors quiz #2 Flashcards

Classes of Signaling Receptors quiz #2
1/10
  • Which of the following are types of cell surface receptors? A) G protein-coupled receptors, B) Receptor tyrosine kinases, C) Ligand-gated ion channels, D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • What is the function of receptor proteins?
    Receptor proteins change conformation when bound to a specific ligand or signaling molecule, initiating a cellular response.
  • Most cell receptors are what type of molecules?
    Most cell receptors are proteins.
  • What are the two main classes of signaling receptors?
    The two main classes of signaling receptors are cell surface receptors and intracellular receptors.
  • Where are cell surface receptors located?
    Cell surface receptors are embedded in the cell membrane.
  • What type of molecules do intracellular receptors interact with?
    Intracellular receptors interact with small hydrophobic signaling molecules.
  • How do ligand-gated ion channels function?
    Ligand-gated ion channels open to allow ions to flow through the membrane when a ligand binds to them.
  • What is the role of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs)?
    GPCRs are a type of cell surface receptor that change conformation upon ligand binding to initiate a signaling cascade.
  • What happens when a small hydrophobic molecule binds to an intracellular receptor?
    It triggers a cascade of events leading to a cellular response.
  • What distinguishes receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) from other cell surface receptors?
    RTKs have two domains and initiate signaling pathways through phosphorylation upon ligand binding.