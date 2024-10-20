Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) exam Flashcards
Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) exam
Terms in this set (29)
- ExploitationAn interaction where one organism benefits at the expense of another.
- PredationWhen a predator kills and consumes prey.
- HerbivoryWhen an herbivore consumes plants, algae, or photosynthetic bacteria.
- ParasitismAn interaction where a parasite lives on or in a host, taking resources from it.
- CoevolutionWhen two or more interacting species evolve in response to each other.
- EcholocationA method used by bats to navigate and hunt using high-frequency sound waves.
- Aposematic colorationBright warning colors used by prey to signal unpalatability to predators.
- Batesian mimicryA harmless species mimics a harmful one to deter predators.
- Mullerian mimicryTwo or more harmful species share similar warning coloration.
- EctoparasiteA parasite that lives outside the host.
- EndoparasiteA parasite that lives inside the host.
- ParasitoidAn organism that lays eggs on or in a host, leading to the host's death.
- What is the main benefit of echolocation for bats?It allows bats to navigate and hunt in complete darkness.
- What is the primary defense mechanism of the Indian pangolin?A hard outer shell that protects it from predators.
- What is caudalautonomy?The ability of some animals, like the wall gecko, to self-amputate their tail to escape predators.
- What is the main difference between ectoparasites and endoparasites?Ectoparasites live outside the host, while endoparasites live inside the host.
- What is the role of thorns in plants?Thorns act as a physical defense to deter herbivores.
- What is the relationship between cheetahs and springboks an example of?A coevolutionary arms race.
- What adaptation helps the Indonesian pit viper hunt in darkness?Heat sensing abilities.
- What is the main characteristic of Mullerian mimicry?Mutual benefits for all species involved.
- What is the primary function of aposematic coloration?To warn predators that the prey is unpalatable.
- What is the main difference between Batesian and Mullerian mimicry?Batesian mimicry involves a harmless species mimicking a harmful one, while Mullerian mimicry involves multiple harmful species sharing similar warning signals.
- What is the primary benefit of living in a group for prey animals?Increased protection from predators.
- What is the main consequence of parasitism for the host?The host loses resources to the parasite.
- What is the primary adaptation of herbivores to consume plants?Specialized digestive systems or teeth.
- What is the main outcome of a parasitoid's life cycle for the host?The host typically dies.
- What is mimicry in ecological interactions?When one species imitates another species or object for survival benefits.
- What is the primary defense mechanism of the common wall gecko?Cryptic coloration or camouflage.
- What is the main purpose of toxins in plants?To deter herbivores from consuming them.