Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Exploitation An interaction where one organism benefits at the expense of another.

Predation When a predator kills and consumes prey.

Herbivory When an herbivore consumes plants, algae, or photosynthetic bacteria.

Parasitism An interaction where a parasite lives on or in a host, taking resources from it.

Coevolution When two or more interacting species evolve in response to each other.

Echolocation A method used by bats to navigate and hunt using high-frequency sound waves.

Aposematic coloration Bright warning colors used by prey to signal unpalatability to predators.

Batesian mimicry A harmless species mimics a harmful one to deter predators.

Mullerian mimicry Two or more harmful species share similar warning coloration.

Ectoparasite A parasite that lives outside the host.

Endoparasite A parasite that lives inside the host.

Parasitoid An organism that lays eggs on or in a host, leading to the host's death.

What is the main benefit of echolocation for bats? It allows bats to navigate and hunt in complete darkness.

What is the primary defense mechanism of the Indian pangolin? A hard outer shell that protects it from predators.

What is caudalautonomy? The ability of some animals, like the wall gecko, to self-amputate their tail to escape predators.

What is the main difference between ectoparasites and endoparasites? Ectoparasites live outside the host, while endoparasites live inside the host.

What is the role of thorns in plants? Thorns act as a physical defense to deter herbivores.

What is the relationship between cheetahs and springboks an example of? A coevolutionary arms race.

What adaptation helps the Indonesian pit viper hunt in darkness? Heat sensing abilities.

What is the main characteristic of Mullerian mimicry? Mutual benefits for all species involved.

What is the primary function of aposematic coloration? To warn predators that the prey is unpalatable.

What is the main difference between Batesian and Mullerian mimicry? Batesian mimicry involves a harmless species mimicking a harmful one, while Mullerian mimicry involves multiple harmful species sharing similar warning signals.

What is the primary benefit of living in a group for prey animals? Increased protection from predators.

What is the main consequence of parasitism for the host? The host loses resources to the parasite.

What is the primary adaptation of herbivores to consume plants? Specialized digestive systems or teeth.

What is the main outcome of a parasitoid's life cycle for the host? The host typically dies.

What is mimicry in ecological interactions? When one species imitates another species or object for survival benefits.

What is the primary defense mechanism of the common wall gecko? Cryptic coloration or camouflage.