Introduction to Community Interactions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between intraspecific and interspecific interactions in community ecology? Intraspecific interactions occur between organisms of the same species, while interspecific interactions occur between organisms of different species.

How are community interactions classified based on their effects on organism fitness? Community interactions are classified as positive (+), negative (−), or neutral (0) based on their effects on fitness, resulting in types such as competition (−/−), exploitation or consumption (+/−), mutualism (+/+), and commensalism (+/0).

What are the four primary types of interspecific community interactions and their effects on the organisms involved? The four primary types are competition (−/−, both harmed), exploitation/consumption (+/−, one benefits, one harmed), mutualism (+/+, both benefit), and commensalism (+/0, one benefits, one unaffected).

Can the type of interaction between two species change over time? Explain. Yes, the type of interaction between two species can change over time due to shifts in environmental conditions or evolutionary changes.

What is the main difference between intraspecific and interspecific interactions in community ecology? Intraspecific interactions occur between organisms of the same species, while interspecific interactions occur between organisms of different species.

How are community interactions classified based on their effects on organism fitness? They are classified as positive (+), negative (−), or neutral (0), resulting in types such as competition (−/−), exploitation (+/−), mutualism (+/+), and commensalism (+/0).