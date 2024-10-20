Community Structure exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
Species Richness
The total number of different species in a community.
What does the Shannon Diversity Index measure?
It measures species diversity in a community, integrating species richness and relative abundance.
Relative Abundance
The proportion of each species in relation to all individuals in the community.
What is a food chain?
A linear sequence of organisms where each is eaten by the next.
Trophic Structure
The feeding relationships between organisms in a community.
What is a keystone species?
A species with a low biomass but a disproportionately large impact on its community.
Ecosystem Engineers
Organisms that significantly alter their physical environment, affecting the community.
What is primary succession?
Ecological succession that occurs on newly exposed substrates.
Secondary Succession
Ecological succession that follows disturbances in previously inhabited areas.
What is a food web?
A complex network of multiple interconnected food chains in a community.
Dominant Species
Species that are most abundant or have the highest biomass in a community.
What is bottom-up control?
Population cycling influenced by resource or food availability at lower trophic levels.
Top-Down Control
Population cycling influenced by organisms at higher trophic levels, such as predators.
What is the species-area curve?
A graphical representation showing that larger areas support more species.
Biogeography
The study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time.
What is the role of a foundation species?
A species that has strong community-wide effects due to its large biomass.
Species Diversity
A weighted measurement of biodiversity that integrates species richness and relative abundance.
What limits the length of food chains?
Inefficient energy transfers between trophic levels, with only about 10% of energy transferred to the next level.
Community Structure
The makeup and organization of a community, including species richness, relative abundance, and species interactions.
What is ecological succession?
The process by which the structure of a biological community evolves over time.
Trophic Level
An organism's position in a food chain or food web.
What is the impact of higher species diversity on a community?
It leads to higher primary productivity, more biomass, and greater stability and resilience to disturbances.
Disturbances
Events that can reshape communities, leading to ecological succession.
What is the significance of the Shannon Diversity Index value?
A higher value indicates greater species diversity and a more biodiverse community.
Interactions in Community Structure
Includes competition, exploitation, mutualism, and commensalism among species.
What is the difference between primary and secondary succession?
Primary succession occurs on newly exposed substrates, while secondary succession follows disturbances in previously inhabited areas.
Physical Attributes in Community Structure
Includes biotic (such as species distribution) and abiotic (such as climate and topography) factors.
What is the role of a keystone species like bees?
Bees serve as pollinators for many plants, playing a crucial ecological role despite their low biomass.
What is the effect of ecosystem engineers like beavers?
They alter their environment by creating dams, which can create new habitats for other species.