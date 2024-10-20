Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Community Structure exam Flashcards

Back
Community Structure exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • Species Richness

    The total number of different species in a community.

  • What does the Shannon Diversity Index measure?

    It measures species diversity in a community, integrating species richness and relative abundance.

  • Relative Abundance

    The proportion of each species in relation to all individuals in the community.

  • What is a food chain?

    A linear sequence of organisms where each is eaten by the next.

  • Trophic Structure

    The feeding relationships between organisms in a community.

  • What is a keystone species?

    A species with a low biomass but a disproportionately large impact on its community.

  • Ecosystem Engineers

    Organisms that significantly alter their physical environment, affecting the community.

  • What is primary succession?

    Ecological succession that occurs on newly exposed substrates.

  • Secondary Succession

    Ecological succession that follows disturbances in previously inhabited areas.

  • What is a food web?

    A complex network of multiple interconnected food chains in a community.

  • Dominant Species

    Species that are most abundant or have the highest biomass in a community.

  • What is bottom-up control?

    Population cycling influenced by resource or food availability at lower trophic levels.

  • Top-Down Control

    Population cycling influenced by organisms at higher trophic levels, such as predators.

  • What is the species-area curve?

    A graphical representation showing that larger areas support more species.

  • Biogeography

    The study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time.

  • What is the role of a foundation species?

    A species that has strong community-wide effects due to its large biomass.

  • Species Diversity

    A weighted measurement of biodiversity that integrates species richness and relative abundance.

  • What limits the length of food chains?

    Inefficient energy transfers between trophic levels, with only about 10% of energy transferred to the next level.

  • Community Structure

    The makeup and organization of a community, including species richness, relative abundance, and species interactions.

  • What is ecological succession?

    The process by which the structure of a biological community evolves over time.

  • Trophic Level

    An organism's position in a food chain or food web.

  • What is the impact of higher species diversity on a community?

    It leads to higher primary productivity, more biomass, and greater stability and resilience to disturbances.

  • Disturbances

    Events that can reshape communities, leading to ecological succession.

  • What is the significance of the Shannon Diversity Index value?

    A higher value indicates greater species diversity and a more biodiverse community.

  • Interactions in Community Structure

    Includes competition, exploitation, mutualism, and commensalism among species.

  • What is the difference between primary and secondary succession?

    Primary succession occurs on newly exposed substrates, while secondary succession follows disturbances in previously inhabited areas.

  • Physical Attributes in Community Structure

    Includes biotic (such as species distribution) and abiotic (such as climate and topography) factors.

  • What is the role of a keystone species like bees?

    Bees serve as pollinators for many plants, playing a crucial ecological role despite their low biomass.

  • What is the effect of ecosystem engineers like beavers?

    They alter their environment by creating dams, which can create new habitats for other species.