Conservation Biology quiz #2 Flashcards
Conservation Biology quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the major threats to biodiversity?
The major threats to biodiversity include habitat loss, pollution, climate change, and overharvesting of natural resources.What is the greatest threat humans pose to biodiversity?
The greatest threat humans pose to biodiversity is habitat destruction, particularly through deforestation and urbanization.About what percentage of land on the planet is set aside as a preserve of some type?
Less than 10% of Earth's land surface is set aside as preserves, such as tropical rainforests, which are biodiversity hotspots.What are the four main threats to biodiversity?
The four main threats to biodiversity are habitat loss, introduced species, overharvesting, and climate change.What are the main threats to biodiversity?
The main threats to biodiversity include habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and invasive species.Which of the following is part of conservation biology? A) Genetic diversity B) Pollution C) Climate change D) Overharvesting
A) Genetic diversity is part of conservation biology, focusing on preserving biodiversity.Which of the following are ways humans are a threat to biodiversity? A) Habitat destruction B) Pollution C) Climate change D) All of the above
D) All of the above; humans threaten biodiversity through habitat destruction, pollution, and climate change.What is the role of biodiversity in ecosystem productivity?
Biodiversity enhances ecosystem productivity by increasing resource use efficiency and resilience to disturbances.How does habitat fragmentation affect biodiversity?
Habitat fragmentation reduces biodiversity by isolating populations, increasing edge effects, and making species more vulnerable to extinction.What is the significance of endemic species in biodiversity conservation?
Endemic species are crucial for biodiversity conservation as they are unique to specific locations and require protection to prevent extinction.