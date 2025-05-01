Conservation Biology quiz #3 Flashcards

How do habitat fragmentation and edge effects threaten biodiversity, and what strategies can help mitigate these threats?
Habitat fragmentation breaks large habitats into smaller, isolated patches, increasing edge effects—changes at habitat boundaries that can harm species. This leads to smaller, more vulnerable populations and reduced genetic diversity. Strategies to mitigate these threats include creating wildlife corridors to connect fragmented habitats and establishing protected areas to preserve large, continuous ecosystems.
What are the three main components of biodiversity discussed in conservation biology?
The three main components are genetic diversity, species diversity, and ecosystem diversity.
How does habitat fragmentation impact populations within an ecosystem?
Habitat fragmentation breaks large habitats into smaller, isolated patches, leading to smaller, more vulnerable populations and increased risk of extinction.
What is an endemic species, and why are they important to protect?
An endemic species is one that is unique to a specific geographic location; they are important to protect because they are found nowhere else in the world.
What is the difference between an endangered species and a threatened species?
An endangered species is likely to become extinct, while a threatened species is at risk of becoming endangered but is not yet as critically imperiled.
How do introduced species become invasive, and what is one consequence of this?
Introduced species become invasive when they spread in a new environment and outcompete local species, often leading to declines in native biodiversity.
What is the extinction vortex, and why are small populations particularly at risk?
The extinction vortex is a downward spiral where small populations become increasingly vulnerable to extinction due to inbreeding and genetic drift.
How does biodiversity contribute to ecosystem productivity and resilience?
Biodiversity increases the efficiency of resource use, leading to greater biomass production, and enhances both resistance to and recovery from disturbances.
What are two strategies used to mitigate the effects of habitat fragmentation and edge effects?
Two strategies are creating wildlife corridors to connect fragmented habitats and establishing protected areas to preserve large, continuous ecosystems.
What is the purpose of seed banks in conservation biology?
Seed banks store seeds long-term to preserve the genetic diversity of plants, helping protect against loss due to habitat destruction or agricultural practices.