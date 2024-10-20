Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Covalent Bonds exam Flashcards

Back
Covalent Bonds exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • Covalent Bond

    An interaction between two atoms that results from the sharing of electrons.

  • What does the term 'covalent' mean?

    Sharing of electrons.

  • Nonpolar Covalent Bond

    A type of covalent bond where electrons are shared equally between atoms.

  • Why do nonpolar covalent bonds share electrons equally?

    Because the atoms involved have similar or equal electronegativities.

  • Polar Covalent Bond

    A type of covalent bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms.

  • What causes the unequal sharing of electrons in polar covalent bonds?

    Different electronegativities of the atoms involved.

  • Electronegativity

    A measure of an atom's attraction to electrons.

  • How is electronegativity scaled?

    From 0 to 4, with higher values indicating stronger attraction to electrons.

  • What is the most electronegative element?

    Fluorine.

  • Partial Charge

    A fractioned charge resulting from unequal sharing of electrons in polar covalent bonds.

  • What symbol represents a partial charge?

    The Greek symbol delta (δ).

  • Example of a Nonpolar Covalent Bond

    Hydrogen gas (H2), where two hydrogen atoms share electrons equally.

  • Example of a Polar Covalent Bond

    Water (H2O), where oxygen has a partial negative charge and hydrogen has partial positive charges.

  • Why does oxygen in water have a partial negative charge?

    Because oxygen is highly electronegative and pulls electrons more strongly.

  • What happens to the hydrogen atoms in water due to oxygen's high electronegativity?

    They acquire partial positive charges.

  • Periodic Table Trend for Electronegativity

    Electronegativity increases from left to right and from bottom to top.

  • Why is it important to understand covalent bonds?

    To grasp molecular interactions and properties in chemistry.

  • What is the chemical formula for methane?

    CH4.

  • Why are the bonds in methane considered nonpolar?

    Because carbon and hydrogen have similar electronegativities.

  • What is the chemical formula for ammonia?

    NH3.

  • Why does nitrogen in ammonia have a partial negative charge?

    Because nitrogen is more electronegative than hydrogen and pulls electrons more strongly.

  • What is the result of unequal sharing of electrons in polar covalent bonds?

    Partial charges on the atoms involved.

  • What is the chemical formula for hydrogen chloride?

    HCl.

  • Why does chloride in HCl have a partial negative charge?

    Because chloride is more electronegative than hydrogen and pulls electrons more strongly.

  • What is the significance of electronegativity in covalent bonds?

    It determines whether the bond will be nonpolar or polar.

  • What does a line between two atoms in a molecule represent?

    A covalent bond.

  • How are electrons shared in a nonpolar covalent bond?

    Equally.

  • How are electrons shared in a polar covalent bond?

    Unequally.

  • What is the chemical formula for oxygen gas?

    O2.