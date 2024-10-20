Developmental Biology exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Cell Division The process by which a single cell divides to form two new cells, crucial for development.

What is the role of mitotic control in development? Mitotic control regulates the timing and location of cell division, ensuring proper development.

Cell Differentiation The process by which an undifferentiated cell becomes specialized, such as a neuron or epithelial cell.

What are meristems? Regions in plants where stem cells are located and continue to develop throughout the plant's life.

Social Control Mechanisms by which neighboring cells influence each other's division and behavior.

What is cell fate? The destiny of a cell, determined by differentiation, to become a specific cell type.

Differential Gene Expression The process by which cells with the same genetic makeup express different genes, leading to diverse cell types.

How do morphogens influence development? Morphogens establish body axes and patterns by creating concentration gradients that guide cell behavior.

Hox Genes A subset of homeotic genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures.

What is apoptosis? A type of programmed cell death important for development, such as the separation of digits.

Transcriptional Regulation The control of which genes are transcribed into mRNA in a cell.

What is translational regulation? The control of which mRNA is translated into proteins, affecting cell phenotype.

Post-Translational Modification Changes made to proteins after translation to enable specific functions in cells.

What is pattern formation? The complex organization of different cell fates in the body over space and time, controlled by genes.

Morphogenesis The process of developing the body and its patterns, guided by morphogens.

What are the anterior and posterior axes? The anterior axis is toward the head, and the posterior axis is toward the tail or bum.

Dorsal-Ventral Axis The axis that runs from the back (dorsal) to the belly (ventral) of an organism.

What are toolkit genes? A small subset of genes that control an organism's development.

Homeotic Genes Genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures.

How are Hox genes related to evolution? Hox genes are highly conserved and have been passed down through evolution, controlling development across species.

What is the role of chemical signals in development? Chemical signals fine-tune development by regulating gene expression and cell behavior.

Gap Genes Genes that help refine the major body axes during early development.

What are pair-rule genes? Genes that further refine the body plan by dividing the embryo into segments.

Segment Polarity Genes Genes that define the anterior and posterior ends of each segment in the developing embryo.

Effector Genes Genes that produce the final structures and functions in the developing organism.

What is the significance of conserved developmental processes? Conserved processes indicate that many developmental mechanisms are shared across different species, linking development to evolution.

How do cells know their position in the body? Cells use morphogens and their concentration gradients to determine their position and role in the body.

What is the role of transcription factors? Transcription factors influence which genes are turned on or off in a cell, affecting its function and phenotype.