Developmental Biology exam Flashcards

Developmental Biology exam
Developmental Biology exam
- Cell DivisionThe process by which a single cell divides to form two new cells, crucial for development.
- What is the role of mitotic control in development?Mitotic control regulates the timing and location of cell division, ensuring proper development.
- Cell DifferentiationThe process by which an undifferentiated cell becomes specialized, such as a neuron or epithelial cell.
- What are meristems?Regions in plants where stem cells are located and continue to develop throughout the plant's life.
- Social ControlMechanisms by which neighboring cells influence each other's division and behavior.
- What is cell fate?The destiny of a cell, determined by differentiation, to become a specific cell type.
- Differential Gene ExpressionThe process by which cells with the same genetic makeup express different genes, leading to diverse cell types.
- How do morphogens influence development?Morphogens establish body axes and patterns by creating concentration gradients that guide cell behavior.
- Hox GenesA subset of homeotic genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures.
- What is apoptosis?A type of programmed cell death important for development, such as the separation of digits.
- Transcriptional RegulationThe control of which genes are transcribed into mRNA in a cell.
- What is translational regulation?The control of which mRNA is translated into proteins, affecting cell phenotype.
- Post-Translational ModificationChanges made to proteins after translation to enable specific functions in cells.
- What is pattern formation?The complex organization of different cell fates in the body over space and time, controlled by genes.
- MorphogenesisThe process of developing the body and its patterns, guided by morphogens.
- What are the anterior and posterior axes?The anterior axis is toward the head, and the posterior axis is toward the tail or bum.
- Dorsal-Ventral AxisThe axis that runs from the back (dorsal) to the belly (ventral) of an organism.
- What are toolkit genes?A small subset of genes that control an organism's development.
- Homeotic GenesGenes that control the development of specific anatomical structures.
- How are Hox genes related to evolution?Hox genes are highly conserved and have been passed down through evolution, controlling development across species.
- What is the role of chemical signals in development?Chemical signals fine-tune development by regulating gene expression and cell behavior.
- Gap GenesGenes that help refine the major body axes during early development.
- What are pair-rule genes?Genes that further refine the body plan by dividing the embryo into segments.
- Segment Polarity GenesGenes that define the anterior and posterior ends of each segment in the developing embryo.
- Effector GenesGenes that produce the final structures and functions in the developing organism.
- What is the significance of conserved developmental processes?Conserved processes indicate that many developmental mechanisms are shared across different species, linking development to evolution.
- How do cells know their position in the body?Cells use morphogens and their concentration gradients to determine their position and role in the body.
- What is the role of transcription factors?Transcription factors influence which genes are turned on or off in a cell, affecting its function and phenotype.
- How do animals and plants differ in cell movement during development?Animal cells move to form structures, while plant cells expand and change shape to achieve similar results.