Developmental Biology exam Flashcards

Developmental Biology exam
  • Cell Division
    The process by which a single cell divides to form two new cells, crucial for development.
  • What is the role of mitotic control in development?
    Mitotic control regulates the timing and location of cell division, ensuring proper development.
  • Cell Differentiation
    The process by which an undifferentiated cell becomes specialized, such as a neuron or epithelial cell.
  • What are meristems?
    Regions in plants where stem cells are located and continue to develop throughout the plant's life.
  • Social Control
    Mechanisms by which neighboring cells influence each other's division and behavior.
  • What is cell fate?
    The destiny of a cell, determined by differentiation, to become a specific cell type.
  • Differential Gene Expression
    The process by which cells with the same genetic makeup express different genes, leading to diverse cell types.
  • How do morphogens influence development?
    Morphogens establish body axes and patterns by creating concentration gradients that guide cell behavior.
  • Hox Genes
    A subset of homeotic genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures.
  • What is apoptosis?
    A type of programmed cell death important for development, such as the separation of digits.
  • Transcriptional Regulation
    The control of which genes are transcribed into mRNA in a cell.
  • What is translational regulation?
    The control of which mRNA is translated into proteins, affecting cell phenotype.
  • Post-Translational Modification
    Changes made to proteins after translation to enable specific functions in cells.
  • What is pattern formation?
    The complex organization of different cell fates in the body over space and time, controlled by genes.
  • Morphogenesis
    The process of developing the body and its patterns, guided by morphogens.
  • What are the anterior and posterior axes?
    The anterior axis is toward the head, and the posterior axis is toward the tail or bum.
  • Dorsal-Ventral Axis
    The axis that runs from the back (dorsal) to the belly (ventral) of an organism.
  • What are toolkit genes?
    A small subset of genes that control an organism's development.
  • Homeotic Genes
    Genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures.
  • How are Hox genes related to evolution?
    Hox genes are highly conserved and have been passed down through evolution, controlling development across species.
  • What is the role of chemical signals in development?
    Chemical signals fine-tune development by regulating gene expression and cell behavior.
  • Gap Genes
    Genes that help refine the major body axes during early development.
  • What are pair-rule genes?
    Genes that further refine the body plan by dividing the embryo into segments.
  • Segment Polarity Genes
    Genes that define the anterior and posterior ends of each segment in the developing embryo.
  • Effector Genes
    Genes that produce the final structures and functions in the developing organism.
  • What is the significance of conserved developmental processes?
    Conserved processes indicate that many developmental mechanisms are shared across different species, linking development to evolution.
  • How do cells know their position in the body?
    Cells use morphogens and their concentration gradients to determine their position and role in the body.
  • What is the role of transcription factors?
    Transcription factors influence which genes are turned on or off in a cell, affecting its function and phenotype.
  • How do animals and plants differ in cell movement during development?
    Animal cells move to form structures, while plant cells expand and change shape to achieve similar results.