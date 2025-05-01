Developmental Biology quiz #3 Flashcards

How do morphogens contribute to pattern formation and the establishment of body axes during development?
Morphogens are signaling molecules that form concentration gradients in developing tissues. Cells interpret their position based on morphogen concentration, which guides their fate and helps establish body axes (such as anterior-posterior and dorsal-ventral), leading to organized tissue and organ formation.
What are the two main mechanisms that regulate cell division during development?
Mitotic control mechanisms (cell cycle checkpoints) and social control (signals from neighboring cells) regulate cell division during development.
How do stem cells contribute to development in both plants and animals?
Stem cells give rise to specialized cell types through differentiation; in plants, meristems allow continuous growth, while in animals, stem cells are used for repair, replacement, and immune cell production.
What is differential gene expression and why is it important in multicellular organisms?
Differential gene expression is when different cells express different sets of genes, leading to various cell types and functions despite having the same genetic material.
Name two types of cell signaling interactions important during development and briefly describe them.
Paracrine signaling involves cells emitting chemical messengers to nearby cells, while juxtacrine signaling involves direct contact between ligand-bound molecules on one cell and receptors on another.
What is the role of morphogens in pattern formation during development?
Morphogens are signaling molecules that form concentration gradients, allowing cells to determine their position and fate, thus establishing body axes and organized tissue patterns.
How do the morphogens bicoid and nanos help establish the body axes in Drosophila embryos?
Bicoid is concentrated at the head end and nanos at the tail end, creating opposing gradients that inform cells of their position along the anterior-posterior axis.
What are Hox genes and what is their significance in development?
Hox genes are a subset of homeotic genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures along the anterior-posterior axis and are highly conserved across species.
Why do embryos of different animals often look similar during early development?
Developmental processes and genes, such as Hox genes, are highly conserved through evolution, leading to similar embryonic stages across species.
List and briefly describe two axes established during animal development.
The anterior-posterior axis runs from head to tail, and the dorsal-ventral axis runs from back (dorsal) to belly (ventral), both established by morphogen gradients.