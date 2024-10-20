Skip to main content
Digestion exam Flashcards

Digestion exam
  • Ingestion

    The process of taking food into the body through the mouth.

  • What is the role of the small intestine in digestion?

    The small intestine is responsible for nutrient absorption and digestion, aided by its extensive surface area from villi and microvilli.

  • What is bile and its function?

    Bile is a digestive fluid produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder; it emulsifies fats to increase their surface area for digestion.

  • Hepatic Portal Vein

    A blood vessel that transports nutrients from the digestive tract to the liver for detoxification and storage.

  • What are villi and microvilli?

    Villi are small, finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for absorption. Microvilli are even smaller projections on the villi.

  • Peristalsis

    Wave-like muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract.

  • What is the function of the large intestine?

    The large intestine absorbs water and compacts feces.

  • Gastric Juice

    A mixture of hydrochloric acid, enzymes, and mucus secreted by the stomach to aid in digestion.

  • What is the role of the liver in digestion?

    The liver detoxifies substances, stores nutrients, and produces bile for fat digestion.

  • Pepsinogen

    An inactive enzyme secreted by the stomach that is converted to pepsin in the presence of hydrochloric acid.

  • What is the function of aquaporins?

    Aquaporins are channels that facilitate the efficient passage of water through cell membranes.

  • Chyme

    The semi-fluid mass of partly digested food that is expelled by the stomach into the duodenum.

  • What are the four stages of food processing in the digestive system?

    Ingestion, digestion, absorption, and elimination.

  • Ruminants

    Mammals with a specialized four-chambered stomach for digesting plant matter, including fermentation.

  • What is the function of the pancreas in digestion?

    The pancreas secretes digestive enzymes and bicarbonate to neutralize stomach acid in the small intestine.

  • What is the role of the appendix?

    The appendix houses useful gut bacteria and contains immune-related tissue.

  • Extracellular Digestion

    The breakdown of food outside cells, typically within the lumen of the digestive tract.

  • What is the function of salivary amylase?

    Salivary amylase is an enzyme in saliva that breaks down carbohydrates into maltose and dextrins.

  • Micelles

    Small aggregates of fat molecules formed during the digestion of fats, aiding in their absorption.

  • What is the significance of the pyloric sphincter?

    The pyloric sphincter regulates the passage of chyme from the stomach to the small intestine.

  • Cholecystokinin (CCK)

    A hormone that stimulates the release of bile from the gallbladder and digestive enzymes from the pancreas.

  • What is the role of the colon in the large intestine?

    The colon absorbs water and houses beneficial bacteria essential for health.

  • Lingual Lipase

    An enzyme secreted by glands in the tongue that breaks down fats.

  • What is the function of the sodium-potassium pump in glucose absorption?

    The sodium-potassium pump creates a concentration gradient that allows glucose to enter epithelial cells via secondary active transport.

  • Cloaca

    A common cavity in some animals for the excretion of both urine and feces.

  • What is the function of mucus in the digestive system?

    Mucus lubricates food and protects the lining of the digestive tract from harsh substances.

  • Essential Fatty Acids

    Fatty acids that the body cannot synthesize and must be obtained from the diet, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.