Discovering the Structure of DNA exam Flashcards

Discovering the Structure of DNA exam
  • Photo 51
    An x-ray diffraction image of DNA taken by Rosalind Franklin, providing crucial evidence for the double helix structure.
  • Who discovered the double helix structure of DNA?
    James Watson and Francis Crick in 1953.
  • Antiparallel
    Refers to the opposite orientation of the two DNA strands, with one running 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.
  • What are the components of a nucleotide?
    A phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Watson and Crick base pairing
    Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine via hydrogen bonds.
  • What is the significance of Rosalind Franklin's work?
    Her x-ray diffraction image, Photo 51, was key evidence for the double helix structure of DNA.
  • Hydrogen bonds in DNA
    The bonds that link the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands, stabilizing the double helix structure.
  • What does the sugar-phosphate backbone consist of?
    A repetitive sequence of sugar and phosphate groups forming the structural framework of DNA.
  • Double helix
    The twisted ladder-like structure of DNA, consisting of two antiparallel strands.
  • What are the nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    Adenine (A), Thymine (T), Cytosine (C), and Guanine (G).
  • 5' end of DNA
    The end of a DNA strand with a free phosphate group.
  • What is the 3' end of DNA?
    The end of a DNA strand with a free hydroxyl group.
  • Rosalind Franklin
    A scientist who used x-ray diffraction to capture Photo 51, crucial for discovering DNA's structure.
  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in DNA?
    They connect the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands, maintaining the double helix structure.
  • Phosphate group
    A component of a nucleotide, part of the sugar-phosphate backbone in DNA.
  • What does antiparallel mean in the context of DNA?
    The two DNA strands run in opposite directions, one 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.
  • Five-carbon sugar in DNA
    Deoxyribose, a component of a nucleotide.
  • What is the function of the sugar-phosphate backbone?
    It provides structural support to the DNA molecule.
  • Nitrogenous base
    A component of a nucleotide; includes adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What is the structure of DNA?
    A double helix with two antiparallel strands of nucleotides.
  • Adenine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with thymine.
  • What pairs with cytosine in DNA?
    Guanine.
  • Thymine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with adenine.
  • What is the significance of Watson and Crick's model?
    It accurately described the double helix structure of DNA and the base pairing rules.
  • Cytosine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with guanine.
  • What is the role of nucleotides in DNA?
    They are the building blocks of DNA, forming the strands through repetitive linkage.
  • Guanine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with cytosine.
  • What does the term 'double helix' refer to?
    The spiral structure formed by two strands of DNA.