Discovering the Structure of DNA exam Flashcards
Discovering the Structure of DNA exam
- Photo 51An x-ray diffraction image of DNA taken by Rosalind Franklin, providing crucial evidence for the double helix structure.
- Who discovered the double helix structure of DNA?James Watson and Francis Crick in 1953.
- AntiparallelRefers to the opposite orientation of the two DNA strands, with one running 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.
- What are the components of a nucleotide?A phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
- Watson and Crick base pairingAdenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine via hydrogen bonds.
- What is the significance of Rosalind Franklin's work?Her x-ray diffraction image, Photo 51, was key evidence for the double helix structure of DNA.
- Hydrogen bonds in DNAThe bonds that link the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands, stabilizing the double helix structure.
- What does the sugar-phosphate backbone consist of?A repetitive sequence of sugar and phosphate groups forming the structural framework of DNA.
- Double helixThe twisted ladder-like structure of DNA, consisting of two antiparallel strands.
- What are the nitrogenous bases in DNA?Adenine (A), Thymine (T), Cytosine (C), and Guanine (G).
- 5' end of DNAThe end of a DNA strand with a free phosphate group.
- What is the 3' end of DNA?The end of a DNA strand with a free hydroxyl group.
- Rosalind FranklinA scientist who used x-ray diffraction to capture Photo 51, crucial for discovering DNA's structure.
- What is the role of hydrogen bonds in DNA?They connect the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands, maintaining the double helix structure.
- Phosphate groupA component of a nucleotide, part of the sugar-phosphate backbone in DNA.
- What does antiparallel mean in the context of DNA?The two DNA strands run in opposite directions, one 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.
- Five-carbon sugar in DNADeoxyribose, a component of a nucleotide.
- What is the function of the sugar-phosphate backbone?It provides structural support to the DNA molecule.
- Nitrogenous baseA component of a nucleotide; includes adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
- What is the structure of DNA?A double helix with two antiparallel strands of nucleotides.
- AdenineA nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with thymine.
- What pairs with cytosine in DNA?Guanine.
- ThymineA nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with adenine.
- What is the significance of Watson and Crick's model?It accurately described the double helix structure of DNA and the base pairing rules.
- CytosineA nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with guanine.
- What is the role of nucleotides in DNA?They are the building blocks of DNA, forming the strands through repetitive linkage.
- GuanineA nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with cytosine.
- What does the term 'double helix' refer to?The spiral structure formed by two strands of DNA.