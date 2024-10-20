Discovering the Structure of DNA exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Photo 51 An x-ray diffraction image of DNA taken by Rosalind Franklin, providing crucial evidence for the double helix structure.

Who discovered the double helix structure of DNA? James Watson and Francis Crick in 1953.

Antiparallel Refers to the opposite orientation of the two DNA strands, with one running 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.

What are the components of a nucleotide? A phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Watson and Crick base pairing Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine via hydrogen bonds.

What is the significance of Rosalind Franklin's work? Her x-ray diffraction image, Photo 51, was key evidence for the double helix structure of DNA.

Hydrogen bonds in DNA The bonds that link the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands, stabilizing the double helix structure.

What does the sugar-phosphate backbone consist of? A repetitive sequence of sugar and phosphate groups forming the structural framework of DNA.

Double helix The twisted ladder-like structure of DNA, consisting of two antiparallel strands.

What are the nitrogenous bases in DNA? Adenine (A), Thymine (T), Cytosine (C), and Guanine (G).

5' end of DNA The end of a DNA strand with a free phosphate group.

What is the 3' end of DNA? The end of a DNA strand with a free hydroxyl group.

Rosalind Franklin A scientist who used x-ray diffraction to capture Photo 51, crucial for discovering DNA's structure.

What is the role of hydrogen bonds in DNA? They connect the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands, maintaining the double helix structure.

Phosphate group A component of a nucleotide, part of the sugar-phosphate backbone in DNA.

What does antiparallel mean in the context of DNA? The two DNA strands run in opposite directions, one 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.

Five-carbon sugar in DNA Deoxyribose, a component of a nucleotide.

What is the function of the sugar-phosphate backbone? It provides structural support to the DNA molecule.

Nitrogenous base A component of a nucleotide; includes adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.

What is the structure of DNA? A double helix with two antiparallel strands of nucleotides.

Adenine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with thymine.

What pairs with cytosine in DNA? Guanine.

Thymine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with adenine.

What is the significance of Watson and Crick's model? It accurately described the double helix structure of DNA and the base pairing rules.

Cytosine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with guanine.

What is the role of nucleotides in DNA? They are the building blocks of DNA, forming the strands through repetitive linkage.

Guanine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with cytosine.