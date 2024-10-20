Discovering the Structure of DNA quiz #2 Flashcards

The bases found in a strand of DNA are adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).
Rosalind Franklin is famous for which contribution to the study of DNA?
Rosalind Franklin is famous for capturing Photo 51, an x-ray diffraction image that provided crucial evidence for the double helix structure of DNA.
What do DNA strands consist of?
DNA strands consist of nucleotides, each comprising a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
What did the structure of DNA’s double helix suggest about DNA’s properties?
The double helix structure of DNA suggested that DNA could replicate and encode genetic information due to its complementary base pairing and antiparallel strands.
What was Friedrich Miescher's contribution to the discovery of the genetic code?
Friedrich Miescher discovered nuclein, which was later identified as DNA, laying the groundwork for understanding the genetic code.
Which of the following statements best describes DNA? A) DNA is a single-stranded molecule. B) DNA is a double-stranded helix. C) DNA is composed of amino acids. D) DNA is a carbohydrate.
B) DNA is a double-stranded helix.
What is the twisted ladder shape of the DNA called?
The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a double helix.
What is a double helix?
A double helix is the structure formed by two strands of DNA coiled around each other, resembling a twisted ladder.
How does the double helix structure of DNA support its role in encoding the genome?
The double helix structure allows for complementary base pairing, enabling accurate replication and encoding of genetic information.
Which of these are part of the Watson-Crick model of the structure of DNA molecules? A) Triple helix. B) Antiparallel strands. C) Base pairing between adenine and cytosine. D) Sugar-lipid backbone.
B) Antiparallel strands.
What holds the bases together in the middle of a DNA strand?
Hydrogen bonds hold the bases together in the middle of a DNA strand.
Why are the strands of a DNA molecule said to be complementary?
The strands of a DNA molecule are complementary because each base on one strand pairs with a specific base on the opposite strand: adenine with thymine and cytosine with guanine.
Which of the following is a characteristic of double-stranded DNA? A) It is composed of amino acids. B) It has a sugar-phosphate backbone. C) It is a single-stranded molecule. D) It contains uracil.
B) It has a sugar-phosphate backbone.
Which of the following is not true of DNA? A) DNA is a double helix. B) DNA contains uracil. C) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone. D) DNA strands are antiparallel.
B) DNA contains uracil.
DNA double helix does not have which of the following? A) Antiparallel strands. B) Hydrogen bonds. C) Triple helix structure. D) Complementary base pairing.
C) Triple helix structure.
Which of the following DNA sequences is complementary to 5' TAGAC 3'?
The complementary DNA sequence is 3' ATCTG 5'.
Which describes the basic structure of DNA?
The basic structure of DNA is a double helix with two antiparallel strands of nucleotides linked by hydrogen bonds.
DNA does all but which of the following? A) Encodes genetic information. B) Replicates itself. C) Translates proteins. D) Undergoes mutation.
C) Translates proteins.
What is DNA?
DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule that carries genetic information in living organisms and is composed of two antiparallel strands forming a double helix.
What determines the primary structure of a DNA molecule?
The primary structure of a DNA molecule is determined by the sequence of nucleotides.
Why do you think it is necessary to understand the base pairing rules for DNA?
Understanding base pairing rules is necessary for accurate DNA replication and transcription, as it ensures the correct pairing of adenine with thymine and cytosine with guanine.
Which of the following correctly describes the components of DNA? A) Amino acids, lipids, and carbohydrates. B) Phosphate group, five-carbon sugar, and nitrogenous base. C) Proteins, lipids, and nucleotides. D) Carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins.
B) Phosphate group, five-carbon sugar, and nitrogenous base.
Which sugar is found in the backbone of DNA molecules?
The sugar found in the backbone of DNA molecules is deoxyribose.
Which of the four DNA strands match the strand in the diagram by base pairing?
The matching DNA strand would have complementary bases: adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.
What is the relationship between DNA and genetic information?
DNA encodes genetic information through the sequence of its nucleotide bases, which determine the synthesis of proteins and the traits of an organism.
Which image correctly represents a strand of human DNA?
An image of human DNA would show a double helix structure with two antiparallel strands of nucleotides.
In which way does DNA differ from RNA?
DNA contains the sugar deoxyribose and the base thymine, whereas RNA contains the sugar ribose and the base uracil.
What is the structure of DNA in comparison to the RNA?
DNA is a double-stranded helix, while RNA is typically single-stranded.
Before DNA was discovered, what was believed to be the genetic material?
Before DNA was discovered, proteins were believed to be the genetic material due to their complexity and diversity.
Which of the following does DNA have that RNA does not? A) Uracil. B) Ribose sugar. C) Thymine. D) Single-stranded structure.
C) Thymine.
Which statement about the DNA double helix is true? A) The strands are parallel. B) The strands are antiparallel. C) The strands are identical. D) The strands are composed of proteins.