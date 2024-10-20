Skip to main content
Discovering the Structure of DNA quiz #3 Flashcards

Discovering the Structure of DNA quiz #3
  • Which of the following is false about DNA? A) DNA is a double helix. B) DNA contains uracil. C) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone. D) DNA strands are antiparallel.
    B) DNA contains uracil.
  • Which feature is found only in DNA and not in RNA?
    The presence of thymine is a feature found only in DNA and not in RNA.
  • How are the two complementary strands of DNA connected to each other?
    The two complementary strands of DNA are connected by hydrogen bonds between the nitrogenous bases.
  • What is the relationship between DNA and proteins?
    DNA contains the instructions for synthesizing proteins, which are expressed through the processes of transcription and translation.
  • In DNA, what is the role of hydrogen bonds?
    In DNA, hydrogen bonds hold the complementary nitrogenous bases together, stabilizing the double helix structure.
  • Which of the following describes the two helices in a helix-turn-helix motif?
    In a helix-turn-helix motif, two alpha helices are connected by a short sequence of amino acids, allowing the motif to bind to DNA.
  • Which base is always paired with thymine in DNA?
    Adenine is always paired with thymine in DNA.
  • In DNA, what is the significance of the 5' and 3' ends?
    The 5' and 3' ends of DNA strands indicate the directionality, with the 5' end having a free phosphate group and the 3' end having a free hydroxyl group.
  • What 2 components make up the backbone of the DNA strands?
    The backbone of DNA strands is made up of alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.
  • The DNA double helix does not have which of the following? A) Antiparallel strands. B) Hydrogen bonds. C) Triple helix structure. D) Complementary base pairing.
    C) Triple helix structure.
  • Which force contributes to the stability of a DNA double helix?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases contribute to the stability of a DNA double helix.
  • What is one difference between the structure of DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.
  • Which statement is true with regard to a DNA molecule? A) It is composed of amino acids. B) It has a sugar-phosphate backbone. C) It is a single-stranded molecule. D) It contains uracil.
    B) It has a sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • What type of bonds hold the two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold the two strands of DNA together.
  • Which statement is true about the structure of a double-stranded DNA molecule?
    A double-stranded DNA molecule has two antiparallel strands with complementary base pairing.
  • What facts about DNA does the Watson-Crick model explain?
    The Watson-Crick model explains the double helix structure, antiparallel strands, and complementary base pairing of DNA.
  • Which of the following statements best describes the structure of DNA? A) A single-stranded molecule. B) A double helix with antiparallel strands. C) A molecule composed of lipids. D) A molecule with a triple helix structure.
    B) A double helix with antiparallel strands.
  • What aspects of the structure of DNA are explained by this model?
    The model explains the double helix structure, antiparallel strands, and complementary base pairing of DNA.
  • Which 2 molecules form the sides (backbone) of the DNA ladder?
    The sides (backbone) of the DNA ladder are formed by sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate molecules.
  • What are the 3 functions of DNA?
    The three functions of DNA are storing genetic information, replicating for cell division, and encoding instructions for protein synthesis.
  • Which important property of DNA did Friedrich Miescher discover?
    Friedrich Miescher discovered nuclein, which was later identified as DNA, highlighting its role as a carrier of genetic information.
  • What part(s) of the nucleotide make up the backbone (sides) of the DNA molecule?
    The phosphate group and the sugar (deoxyribose) make up the backbone of the DNA molecule.
  • Which statement best describes the role of DNA?
    DNA's role is to store and transmit genetic information, guiding the development and functioning of living organisms.
  • In DNA, what is the significance of the major groove?
    The major groove in DNA is significant because it is the primary site for protein binding, allowing access to the genetic code.
  • What is the shape of a DNA molecule called?
    The shape of a DNA molecule is called a double helix.
  • Which of the following statements about the structure of DNA molecules is/are correct? A) DNA is a single-stranded molecule. B) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone. C) DNA contains uracil. D) DNA strands are parallel.
    B) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • If one DNA strand is 5’ GATCATTCGTAAGG 3’, what is the complementary strand?
    The complementary strand is 3’ CTAGTAAGCATTCC 5’.
  • What are two differences between the structure of DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.
  • What differs among DNA structures of different species?
    The sequence of nucleotide bases differs among DNA structures of different species, leading to genetic diversity.
  • Which of the following describes a DNA-binding motif?
    A DNA-binding motif is a structural domain in proteins that interacts with specific DNA sequences, such as the helix-turn-helix motif.
  • Which statement is true of DNA? A) DNA is a single-stranded molecule. B) DNA contains uracil. C) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone. D) DNA strands are parallel.
    C) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • Which of the following is part of a DNA molecule? A) Amino acids. B) Lipids. C) Nucleotides. D) Carbohydrates.
    C) Nucleotides.
  • What type of bond connects two DNA strands?
    Hydrogen bonds connect two DNA strands.
  • Which of the following statements best describes a DNA molecule? A) A single-stranded molecule. B) A double helix with antiparallel strands. C) A molecule composed of lipids. D) A molecule with a triple helix structure.
    B) A double helix with antiparallel strands.