Discovering the Structure of DNA quiz #3 Flashcards

Discovering the Structure of DNA quiz #3
Which of the following is false about DNA? A) DNA is a double helix. B) DNA contains uracil. C) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone. D) DNA strands are antiparallel.
B) DNA contains uracil.
Which feature is found only in DNA and not in RNA?
The presence of thymine is a feature found only in DNA and not in RNA.
How are the two complementary strands of DNA connected to each other?
The two complementary strands of DNA are connected by hydrogen bonds between the nitrogenous bases.
What is the relationship between DNA and proteins?
DNA contains the instructions for synthesizing proteins, which are expressed through the processes of transcription and translation.
In DNA, what is the role of hydrogen bonds?
In DNA, hydrogen bonds hold the complementary nitrogenous bases together, stabilizing the double helix structure.
Which of the following describes the two helices in a helix-turn-helix motif?
In a helix-turn-helix motif, two alpha helices are connected by a short sequence of amino acids, allowing the motif to bind to DNA.
Which base is always paired with thymine in DNA?
Adenine is always paired with thymine in DNA.
In DNA, what is the significance of the 5' and 3' ends?
The 5' and 3' ends of DNA strands indicate the directionality, with the 5' end having a free phosphate group and the 3' end having a free hydroxyl group.
What 2 components make up the backbone of the DNA strands?
The backbone of DNA strands is made up of alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.
The DNA double helix does not have which of the following? A) Antiparallel strands. B) Hydrogen bonds. C) Triple helix structure. D) Complementary base pairing.
C) Triple helix structure.
Which force contributes to the stability of a DNA double helix?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases contribute to the stability of a DNA double helix.
What is one difference between the structure of DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.
Which statement is true with regard to a DNA molecule? A) It is composed of amino acids. B) It has a sugar-phosphate backbone. C) It is a single-stranded molecule. D) It contains uracil.
B) It has a sugar-phosphate backbone.
What type of bonds hold the two strands of DNA together?
Hydrogen bonds hold the two strands of DNA together.
Which statement is true about the structure of a double-stranded DNA molecule?
A double-stranded DNA molecule has two antiparallel strands with complementary base pairing.
What facts about DNA does the Watson-Crick model explain?
The Watson-Crick model explains the double helix structure, antiparallel strands, and complementary base pairing of DNA.
Which of the following statements best describes the structure of DNA? A) A single-stranded molecule. B) A double helix with antiparallel strands. C) A molecule composed of lipids. D) A molecule with a triple helix structure.
B) A double helix with antiparallel strands.
What aspects of the structure of DNA are explained by this model?
The model explains the double helix structure, antiparallel strands, and complementary base pairing of DNA.
Which 2 molecules form the sides (backbone) of the DNA ladder?
The sides (backbone) of the DNA ladder are formed by sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate molecules.
What are the 3 functions of DNA?
The three functions of DNA are storing genetic information, replicating for cell division, and encoding instructions for protein synthesis.
Which important property of DNA did Friedrich Miescher discover?
Friedrich Miescher discovered nuclein, which was later identified as DNA, highlighting its role as a carrier of genetic information.
What part(s) of the nucleotide make up the backbone (sides) of the DNA molecule?
The phosphate group and the sugar (deoxyribose) make up the backbone of the DNA molecule.
Which statement best describes the role of DNA?
DNA's role is to store and transmit genetic information, guiding the development and functioning of living organisms.
In DNA, what is the significance of the major groove?
The major groove in DNA is significant because it is the primary site for protein binding, allowing access to the genetic code.
What is the shape of a DNA molecule called?
The shape of a DNA molecule is called a double helix.
Which of the following statements about the structure of DNA molecules is/are correct? A) DNA is a single-stranded molecule. B) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone. C) DNA contains uracil. D) DNA strands are parallel.
B) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone.
If one DNA strand is 5’ GATCATTCGTAAGG 3’, what is the complementary strand?
The complementary strand is 3’ CTAGTAAGCATTCC 5’.
What are two differences between the structure of DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.
What differs among DNA structures of different species?
The sequence of nucleotide bases differs among DNA structures of different species, leading to genetic diversity.
Which of the following describes a DNA-binding motif?
A DNA-binding motif is a structural domain in proteins that interacts with specific DNA sequences, such as the helix-turn-helix motif.
Which statement is true of DNA? A) DNA is a single-stranded molecule. B) DNA contains uracil. C) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone. D) DNA strands are parallel.
C) DNA has a sugar-phosphate backbone.
Which of the following is part of a DNA molecule? A) Amino acids. B) Lipids. C) Nucleotides. D) Carbohydrates.
C) Nucleotides.
What type of bond connects two DNA strands?
Hydrogen bonds connect two DNA strands.
Which of the following statements best describes a DNA molecule? A) A single-stranded molecule. B) A double helix with antiparallel strands. C) A molecule composed of lipids. D) A molecule with a triple helix structure.