Discovering the Structure of DNA quiz #5 Flashcards

What crucial structural feature of DNA did Photo 51 provide evidence for? Photo 51 provided evidence for the double helix structure of DNA.

What is meant by the term 'antiparallel' in the context of DNA structure? Antiparallel means that the two DNA strands run in opposite directions, with one strand going from 5' to 3' and the other from 3' to 5'.

Which nitrogenous bases pair together in DNA, and what type of bond holds them together? Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine; these pairs are held together by hydrogen bonds.

How are the 5' and 3' ends of a DNA strand chemically different? The 5' end has a free phosphate group, while the 3' end has a free hydroxyl group.

Why is understanding the structure of DNA important for studying DNA replication? Understanding DNA structure is essential because the antiparallel strands and base pairing rules are critical for accurate DNA replication.

Describe the overall shape of the DNA molecule as discovered by Watson and Crick. The DNA molecule has a double helix shape, resembling a twisted ladder.