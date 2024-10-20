Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

DNA Fingerprinting exam Flashcards

Back
DNA Fingerprinting exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • DNA Fingerprinting
    A technique using genetic markers to identify individuals.
  • What are genetic markers?
    Sequences of DNA with known locations that are easily identifiable in a genome.
  • Polymorphisms
    Differences in DNA sequences among individuals.
  • What is a single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)?
    A genetic marker differing by one nucleotide between individuals.
  • Short Tandem Repeats (STRs)
    Short repeated DNA sequences, 2 to 5 nucleotides long, used as genetic markers.
  • How are SNPs used in DNA fingerprinting?
    They serve as unique identifiers by differing in one nucleotide across individuals.
  • What is the significance of STRs in forensic science?
    They help match DNA samples from crime scenes to suspects.
  • Polymorphic
    Having multiple forms; in genetics, it refers to variations in DNA sequences.
  • How do STRs vary among individuals?
    The number of repeats in specific regions of the genome differs among individuals.
  • What does a DNA fingerprint represent?
    The combination of all unique genetic markers in an individual's genome.
  • Forensic Science
    The application of scientific methods to solve crimes, often using DNA evidence.
  • What is the role of genetic markers in DNA fingerprinting?
    They help identify individuals by highlighting unique DNA sequences.
  • How can DNA fingerprinting solve crimes?
    By matching DNA from crime scenes to suspects using genetic markers like SNPs and STRs.
  • What is the abbreviation for single nucleotide polymorphisms?
    SNPs
  • What is the abbreviation for short tandem repeats?
    STRs
  • How many nucleotides long are STRs typically?
    2 to 5 nucleotides long.
  • What makes polymorphisms useful in DNA fingerprinting?
    They are unique to each individual, allowing for precise identification.
  • What is the main use of DNA fingerprinting in criminal investigations?
    To match DNA samples from crime scenes to potential suspects.
  • How do SNPs differ between individuals?
    By a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence.
  • What is the purpose of using STRs in genetic identification?
    To identify individuals based on the unique number of repeats in their DNA.
  • What does the term 'polymorphic' indicate in genetics?
    It indicates the presence of multiple forms or variations in DNA sequences.
  • How are STRs identified in a genome?
    By locating specific regions with short repeated sequences.
  • What is the key difference between SNPs and STRs?
    SNPs differ by one nucleotide, while STRs vary in the number of repeated sequences.
  • Why are STRs important in forensic science?
    They provide a unique genetic profile for individuals, aiding in identification.
  • What is the main advantage of using DNA fingerprinting?
    It provides a highly accurate method for identifying individuals based on their genetic makeup.
  • How can polymorphisms be detected?
    Through techniques like DNA sequencing and analysis of genetic markers.
  • What is the relationship between STRs and crime scene investigation?
    STRs can be used to match DNA found at crime scenes with DNA from suspects.
  • What does a high number of STRs in a specific region indicate?
    It indicates a unique genetic marker that can be used for individual identification.
  • How do genetic markers assist in DNA fingerprinting?
    They provide specific sequences that can be compared across individuals to establish identity.