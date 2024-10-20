DNA Fingerprinting exam Flashcards
DNA Fingerprinting exam
Terms in this set (29)
- DNA FingerprintingA technique using genetic markers to identify individuals.
- What are genetic markers?Sequences of DNA with known locations that are easily identifiable in a genome.
- PolymorphismsDifferences in DNA sequences among individuals.
- What is a single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)?A genetic marker differing by one nucleotide between individuals.
- Short Tandem Repeats (STRs)Short repeated DNA sequences, 2 to 5 nucleotides long, used as genetic markers.
- How are SNPs used in DNA fingerprinting?They serve as unique identifiers by differing in one nucleotide across individuals.
- What is the significance of STRs in forensic science?They help match DNA samples from crime scenes to suspects.
- PolymorphicHaving multiple forms; in genetics, it refers to variations in DNA sequences.
- How do STRs vary among individuals?The number of repeats in specific regions of the genome differs among individuals.
- What does a DNA fingerprint represent?The combination of all unique genetic markers in an individual's genome.
- Forensic ScienceThe application of scientific methods to solve crimes, often using DNA evidence.
- What is the role of genetic markers in DNA fingerprinting?They help identify individuals by highlighting unique DNA sequences.
- How can DNA fingerprinting solve crimes?By matching DNA from crime scenes to suspects using genetic markers like SNPs and STRs.
- What is the abbreviation for single nucleotide polymorphisms?SNPs
- What is the abbreviation for short tandem repeats?STRs
- How many nucleotides long are STRs typically?2 to 5 nucleotides long.
- What makes polymorphisms useful in DNA fingerprinting?They are unique to each individual, allowing for precise identification.
- What is the main use of DNA fingerprinting in criminal investigations?To match DNA samples from crime scenes to potential suspects.
- How do SNPs differ between individuals?By a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence.
- What is the purpose of using STRs in genetic identification?To identify individuals based on the unique number of repeats in their DNA.
- What does the term 'polymorphic' indicate in genetics?It indicates the presence of multiple forms or variations in DNA sequences.
- How are STRs identified in a genome?By locating specific regions with short repeated sequences.
- What is the key difference between SNPs and STRs?SNPs differ by one nucleotide, while STRs vary in the number of repeated sequences.
- Why are STRs important in forensic science?They provide a unique genetic profile for individuals, aiding in identification.
- What is the main advantage of using DNA fingerprinting?It provides a highly accurate method for identifying individuals based on their genetic makeup.
- How can polymorphisms be detected?Through techniques like DNA sequencing and analysis of genetic markers.
- What is the relationship between STRs and crime scene investigation?STRs can be used to match DNA found at crime scenes with DNA from suspects.
- What does a high number of STRs in a specific region indicate?It indicates a unique genetic marker that can be used for individual identification.
- How do genetic markers assist in DNA fingerprinting?They provide specific sequences that can be compared across individuals to establish identity.