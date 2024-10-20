Skip to main content
DNA Fingerprinting quiz #2 Flashcards

  • At what regions does DNA profiling focus?
    DNA profiling focuses on regions with genetic markers like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and short tandem repeats (STRs), which vary among individuals.
  • What is the primary purpose of DNA fingerprinting?
    The primary purpose of DNA fingerprinting is to identify individuals using unique genetic markers in their genome.
  • What are single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs)?
    SNPs are genetic markers that differ by a single nucleotide between individuals, making them unique identifiers.
  • How do short tandem repeats (STRs) function in DNA fingerprinting?
    STRs are short DNA sequences that vary in number across individuals, serving as unique genetic markers for identification.
  • Why are STRs important in forensic science?
    STRs are important in forensic science because they can match DNA samples from crime scenes to suspects, aiding in criminal investigations.
  • What makes genetic markers unique to individuals?
    Genetic markers are unique to individuals due to polymorphisms, which are differences in DNA sequences across different people.
  • How can DNA fingerprinting help solve crimes?
    DNA fingerprinting can solve crimes by comparing DNA from crime scenes with that of suspects to identify matches.
  • What is the length range of short tandem repeats (STRs)?
    Short tandem repeats (STRs) are typically 2 to 5 nucleotides long.
  • What does a DNA fingerprint represent?
    A DNA fingerprint represents the combination of all unique genetic markers in an individual's genome.
  • How do SNPs differ between individuals?
    SNPs differ between individuals by a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence.