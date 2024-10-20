DNA Fingerprinting quiz #2 Flashcards
DNA Fingerprinting quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
At what regions does DNA profiling focus?
DNA profiling focuses on regions with genetic markers like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and short tandem repeats (STRs), which vary among individuals.What is the primary purpose of DNA fingerprinting?
The primary purpose of DNA fingerprinting is to identify individuals using unique genetic markers in their genome.What are single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs)?
SNPs are genetic markers that differ by a single nucleotide between individuals, making them unique identifiers.How do short tandem repeats (STRs) function in DNA fingerprinting?
STRs are short DNA sequences that vary in number across individuals, serving as unique genetic markers for identification.Why are STRs important in forensic science?
STRs are important in forensic science because they can match DNA samples from crime scenes to suspects, aiding in criminal investigations.What makes genetic markers unique to individuals?
Genetic markers are unique to individuals due to polymorphisms, which are differences in DNA sequences across different people.How can DNA fingerprinting help solve crimes?
DNA fingerprinting can solve crimes by comparing DNA from crime scenes with that of suspects to identify matches.What is the length range of short tandem repeats (STRs)?
Short tandem repeats (STRs) are typically 2 to 5 nucleotides long.What does a DNA fingerprint represent?
A DNA fingerprint represents the combination of all unique genetic markers in an individual's genome.How do SNPs differ between individuals?
SNPs differ between individuals by a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence.