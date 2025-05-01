DNA Fingerprinting quiz #3 Flashcards

How do short tandem repeats (STRs) function as genetic markers in forensic science, and why are they effective for matching DNA samples?
Short tandem repeats (STRs) are short sequences of DNA, 2 to 5 nucleotides long, that are repeated a variable number of times in specific regions of the genome. The number of repeats is unique to each individual, making STRs effective genetic markers for matching DNA samples in forensic science and criminal investigations.
What is DNA fingerprinting and what does it use to identify individuals?
DNA fingerprinting is a technique that uses genetic markers within a genome to identify individuals.
What are genetic markers in the context of DNA fingerprinting?
Genetic markers are sequences of DNA with a known location that are easily identifiable and vary between individuals.
What is a polymorphism and why is it important in DNA fingerprinting?
A polymorphism is a difference in DNA sequence among individuals, making it useful for distinguishing between people.
What does SNP stand for and how does it function as a genetic marker?
SNP stands for single nucleotide polymorphism, which is a genetic marker differing by one nucleotide between individuals.
How can a single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) be used to differentiate between two individuals?
A SNP can be used to differentiate individuals if they have different nucleotides at a specific position in their DNA sequence.
What are short tandem repeats (STRs) and where are they found?
STRs are short repeated DNA sequences, 2 to 5 nucleotides long, found in specific regions of the genome.
Why are STRs considered polymorphic and useful for identification?
STRs are polymorphic because the number of repeats varies between individuals, making them unique identifiers.
How are STRs used in forensic science to solve crimes?
STRs are used to match DNA from crime scenes to suspects by comparing the number of repeats at specific genome regions.
Why is the combination of genetic markers in an individual's genome referred to as their DNA fingerprint?
The combination of unique genetic markers, such as SNPs and STRs, forms a pattern that can uniquely identify an individual, similar to a fingerprint.