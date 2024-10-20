DNA Repair exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
DNA replication error rate without proofreading
1 in 100,000 base pairs
What is the role of DNA polymerases in DNA repair?
DNA polymerases have a proofreading ability to find and fix errors during DNA replication.
DNA proofreading
The ability of DNA polymerases to find and correct errors during DNA replication.
What can unrepaired DNA errors lead to?
It can lead to permanent mutations that may cause diseases such as cancer.
Error rate after DNA polymerase proofreading
1 in 10 billion base pairs
Why is DNA repair important?
To maintain genetic integrity and prevent harmful mutations.
What happens if adenine is incorrectly paired with cytosine?
It results in a DNA base pairing error.
DNA repair enzymes
Enzymes that correct errors not fixed by DNA polymerase proofreading.
How do DNA repair mechanisms help cells?
They help cells maintain genetic integrity by correcting errors.
Mutation
A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence.
What is the significance of reducing the error rate to 1 in 10 billion base pairs?
It makes mutations due to DNA replication errors much less likely.
DNA polymerase
An enzyme that synthesizes DNA molecules and has proofreading abilities.
What is the analogy used to describe DNA errors in the video?
DNA errors are compared to typos in a resume.
Base pairing error
A mistake where incorrect nucleotides are paired during DNA replication.
How often do DNA replication errors occur without repair mechanisms?
Approximately 1 in 100,000 base pairs.
Proofreading ability
The function of DNA polymerases to correct errors during DNA replication.
What is the potential consequence of a single base pairing error?
It could lead to a very different result, potentially causing mutations.
Genetic integrity
The accuracy and stability of the genetic information in a cell.
What reduces the error rate from 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 10 billion base pairs?
The proofreading ability of DNA polymerases and other DNA repair enzymes.
Cancer
A disease that can result from mutations caused by DNA replication errors.
What is the function of other DNA repair enzymes besides DNA polymerases?
They help correct errors that were not fixed by DNA polymerase proofreading.
DNA base pairing
The specific pairing of nucleotide bases (A with T, and C with G) in DNA.
How do cells prevent harmful mutations?
By using DNA repair mechanisms to correct replication errors.
DNA polymerase proofreading
The process by which DNA polymerases correct errors during DNA synthesis.
What is the error rate after DNA repair enzymes act?
1 in 10 billion base pairs.
DNA repair
The process of identifying and correcting errors in the DNA sequence.
What is the importance of understanding DNA repair mechanisms?
It is crucial for grasping how cells maintain genetic integrity and prevent mutations.
DNA replication
The process of copying a DNA molecule to produce two identical DNA molecules.