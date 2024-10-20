Skip to main content
DNA Repair exam Flashcards

DNA Repair exam
  • DNA replication error rate without proofreading

    1 in 100,000 base pairs

  • What is the role of DNA polymerases in DNA repair?

    DNA polymerases have a proofreading ability to find and fix errors during DNA replication.

  • DNA proofreading

    The ability of DNA polymerases to find and correct errors during DNA replication.

  • What can unrepaired DNA errors lead to?

    It can lead to permanent mutations that may cause diseases such as cancer.

  • Error rate after DNA polymerase proofreading

    1 in 10 billion base pairs

  • Why is DNA repair important?

    To maintain genetic integrity and prevent harmful mutations.

  • What happens if adenine is incorrectly paired with cytosine?

    It results in a DNA base pairing error.

  • DNA repair enzymes

    Enzymes that correct errors not fixed by DNA polymerase proofreading.

  • How do DNA repair mechanisms help cells?

    They help cells maintain genetic integrity by correcting errors.

  • Mutation

    A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence.

  • What is the significance of reducing the error rate to 1 in 10 billion base pairs?

    It makes mutations due to DNA replication errors much less likely.

  • DNA polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes DNA molecules and has proofreading abilities.

  • What is the analogy used to describe DNA errors in the video?

    DNA errors are compared to typos in a resume.

  • Base pairing error

    A mistake where incorrect nucleotides are paired during DNA replication.

  • How often do DNA replication errors occur without repair mechanisms?

    Approximately 1 in 100,000 base pairs.

  • Proofreading ability

    The function of DNA polymerases to correct errors during DNA replication.

  • What is the potential consequence of a single base pairing error?

    It could lead to a very different result, potentially causing mutations.

  • Genetic integrity

    The accuracy and stability of the genetic information in a cell.

  • What reduces the error rate from 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 10 billion base pairs?

    The proofreading ability of DNA polymerases and other DNA repair enzymes.

  • Cancer

    A disease that can result from mutations caused by DNA replication errors.

  • What is the function of other DNA repair enzymes besides DNA polymerases?

    They help correct errors that were not fixed by DNA polymerase proofreading.

  • DNA base pairing

    The specific pairing of nucleotide bases (A with T, and C with G) in DNA.

  • How do cells prevent harmful mutations?

    By using DNA repair mechanisms to correct replication errors.

  • DNA polymerase proofreading

    The process by which DNA polymerases correct errors during DNA synthesis.

  • What is the error rate after DNA repair enzymes act?

    1 in 10 billion base pairs.

  • DNA repair

    The process of identifying and correcting errors in the DNA sequence.

  • What is the importance of understanding DNA repair mechanisms?

    It is crucial for grasping how cells maintain genetic integrity and prevent mutations.

  • DNA replication

    The process of copying a DNA molecule to produce two identical DNA molecules.