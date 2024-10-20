DNA Repair quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following DNA sequences would be the most likely to be damaged by UV radiation? A) ATCGATCG B) TTTTTTTT C) GCGCGCGC D) ACGTACGT
B) TTTTTTTT. UV radiation commonly causes damage by forming pyrimidine dimers, particularly thymine dimers, making sequences with consecutive thymine bases more susceptible.
Which process repairs DNA that has been damaged by ultraviolet radiation using visible light?
Photoreactivation is the process that repairs DNA damaged by UV radiation using visible light.
What enzyme joins Okazaki fragments during DNA replication?
DNA ligase is the enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments.
Why are pyrimidine dimers dangerous to the body?
Pyrimidine dimers can disrupt DNA replication and transcription, leading to mutations that may cause diseases such as cancer.
What protein cuts the damaged DNA strand during repair?
Endonucleases are proteins that cut the damaged DNA strand during repair.
What is DNA proofreading?
DNA proofreading is the ability of DNA polymerases to detect and correct errors during DNA replication, significantly reducing the error rate.
If DNA ligase was nonfunctional, what would be the consequence?
If DNA ligase was nonfunctional, the DNA strands would have gaps between Okazaki fragments, leading to incomplete and potentially unstable DNA.
Which of the following statements regarding the repair of thymine dimers is true? A) Thymine dimers are repaired by DNA ligase B) Thymine dimers are repaired by photoreactivation C) Thymine dimers are repaired by mismatch repair D) Thymine dimers are repaired by nucleotide excision repair
B) Thymine dimers are repaired by photoreactivation and D) Thymine dimers are repaired by nucleotide excision repair.
Ultraviolet exposure can commonly result in which of the following forms of DNA damage? A) Double-strand breaks B) Thymine dimers C) Deletions D) Inversions
B) Thymine dimers. UV exposure commonly results in the formation of thymine dimers.
Which of the following genetic diseases affect DNA repair systems in humans? A) Cystic fibrosis B) Xeroderma pigmentosum C) Huntington's disease D) Sickle cell anemia
B) Xeroderma pigmentosum. This disease affects DNA repair systems, particularly nucleotide excision repair.
Which of the following will monitor a cell’s DNA for mutations? A) DNA polymerase B) RNA polymerase C) Ribosomes D) Mitochondria
A) DNA polymerase. DNA polymerase has proofreading abilities to monitor and correct mutations during replication.
What is the difference between mismatch repair and nucleotide excision repair?
Mismatch repair corrects errors in base pairing, while nucleotide excision repair removes bulky DNA lesions like pyrimidine dimers.
Which type of repair is a backup for the DNA polymerase proofreading function?
Mismatch repair serves as a backup for the DNA polymerase proofreading function.
DNA ligase functions in which of the following? A) Initiating DNA replication B) Joining Okazaki fragments C) Synthesizing RNA primers D) Unwinding the DNA helix
B) Joining Okazaki fragments. DNA ligase functions to join Okazaki fragments during DNA replication.
Which of the following DNA repair systems can detect and correct damaged or altered DNA bases? A) Base excision repair B) Nucleotide excision repair C) Mismatch repair D) Homologous recombination
A) Base excision repair. This system detects and corrects damaged or altered DNA bases.
Which helps prevent errors in DNA replication? A) DNA ligase B) DNA polymerase proofreading C) RNA polymerase D) Ribosomes
B) DNA polymerase proofreading helps prevent errors in DNA replication.
What happens when DNA self-correction breaks down? How might that be beneficial in some cases?
When DNA self-correction breaks down, mutations can accumulate, potentially leading to diseases like cancer. However, in some cases, mutations can drive evolution and adaptation, providing beneficial traits.