DNA Repair quiz #3 Flashcards

How do DNA polymerases contribute to the accuracy of DNA replication? DNA polymerases have proofreading abilities that detect and correct base pairing errors during replication, significantly reducing the error rate from 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 10 billion base pairs.

The initial error rate of DNA replication is about 1 in 100,000 base pairs, but proofreading by DNA polymerases reduces this rate to about 1 in 10 billion base pairs.

Besides DNA polymerase proofreading, what other systems help correct DNA replication errors? Other DNA repair enzymes work alongside DNA polymerase proofreading to fix errors that escape initial correction, further reducing mutation rates.

What is the relationship between DNA replication frequency and the importance of repair mechanisms? Because DNA replication occurs frequently and involves large amounts of DNA, repair mechanisms are essential to prevent the accumulation of mutations.

What is the typical initial error rate of DNA base pairing during replication before any correction mechanisms act? The initial error rate is about 1 in 100,000 base pairs.

