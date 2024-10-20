Ecdysozoans quiz #2 Flashcards
Ecdysozoans quiz #2
What is the name of the tough outer covering constructed by ecdysozoans?
The tough outer covering constructed by ecdysozoans is called the cuticle.What is the process of ecdysis in arthropods?
Ecdysis in arthropods is the process of shedding their cuticle to allow for growth.What are the main characteristics of arthropods?
Arthropods have segmented bodies, exoskeletons made of chitin, and jointed appendages.How do crustaceans differ from other arthropods in terms of their exoskeleton?
Crustaceans have exoskeletons reinforced with calcium carbonate.What is the main body cavity of arthropods called?
The main body cavity of arthropods is called the hemocoel.What is the function of Hox genes in arthropods?
Hox genes control the development of various segments in the arthropod body, allowing for diversity in form and function.What are the two types of metamorphosis in hexapods?
Hexapods undergo complete metamorphosis, where larvae look different from adults, and incomplete metamorphosis, where nymphs resemble adults.What is the role of spiracles in hexapods?
Spiracles are openings in the cuticle that allow hexapods to perform gas exchange by pulling in air.What is the defining feature of myriapods?
Myriapods are characterized by having many legs, with some species having up to 750 legs.What is the significance of C. elegans in biological research?
C. elegans is a well-studied nematode used in laboratory experiments, known for its fully mapped cell development.