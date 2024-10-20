Ecdysozoans quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ecdysozoans quiz #2
  • What is the name of the tough outer covering constructed by ecdysozoans?
    The tough outer covering constructed by ecdysozoans is called the cuticle.
  • What is the process of ecdysis in arthropods?
    Ecdysis in arthropods is the process of shedding their cuticle to allow for growth.
  • What are the main characteristics of arthropods?
    Arthropods have segmented bodies, exoskeletons made of chitin, and jointed appendages.
  • How do crustaceans differ from other arthropods in terms of their exoskeleton?
    Crustaceans have exoskeletons reinforced with calcium carbonate.
  • What is the main body cavity of arthropods called?
    The main body cavity of arthropods is called the hemocoel.
  • What is the function of Hox genes in arthropods?
    Hox genes control the development of various segments in the arthropod body, allowing for diversity in form and function.
  • What are the two types of metamorphosis in hexapods?
    Hexapods undergo complete metamorphosis, where larvae look different from adults, and incomplete metamorphosis, where nymphs resemble adults.
  • What is the role of spiracles in hexapods?
    Spiracles are openings in the cuticle that allow hexapods to perform gas exchange by pulling in air.
  • What is the defining feature of myriapods?
    Myriapods are characterized by having many legs, with some species having up to 750 legs.
  • What is the significance of C. elegans in biological research?
    C. elegans is a well-studied nematode used in laboratory experiments, known for its fully mapped cell development.