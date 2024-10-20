Echinoderms quiz #2 Flashcards
Echinoderms quiz #2
What type of symmetry do echinoderms have?
Echinoderms have bilateral symmetry.
Echinoderms use their tube feet, which are extensions of the water vascular system, to detect and capture food.
The smallest species of starfish and sea urchins are typically found in diverse marine environments, but specific locations are not detailed in the provided materials.Which of the following is a distinctive feature of all echinoderms? A) Exoskeleton B) Water vascular system C) Lungs D) Feathers
Sea stars can reproduce asexually through regeneration, where parts of their body can grow into a new individual.
Sea stars can reproduce asexually through regeneration, where parts of their body can grow into a new individual.What do echinoderms use their tube feet for?
Echinoderms use their tube feet for locomotion and feeding.
Feather stars and sea lilies are members of the class Crinoidea.
Echinoderms have an endoskeleton made of plates and a water vascular system.
A) StarfishWhich characteristic do sea cucumbers have that makes them different from sea urchins?
Sea cucumbers have a more elongated body shape compared to the round shape of sea urchins.
D) Lobster