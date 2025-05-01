Echinoderms quiz #3 Flashcards

How does the water vascular system function in echinoderms, and what roles does it play?
The water vascular system in echinoderms is a network of fluid-filled tubes used for internal transport, respiration, locomotion, and feeding. It operates tube feet, which help the animal move and capture food.
What types of animals are included in the echinoderm group?
Echinoderms include starfish, sea urchins, sea cucumbers, and sand dollars.
What type of symmetry do echinoderms exhibit?
Echinoderms exhibit bilateral symmetry.
What is the endoskeleton of echinoderms made of?
The endoskeleton of echinoderms is made of plates that may be fused or connected by tissues.
What are tube feet in echinoderms and what are their functions?
Tube feet are extensions of the water vascular system used for movement and feeding in echinoderms.
How do echinoderms reproduce?
Echinoderms can reproduce both sexually and asexually, with some species having separate sexes.
What does the name 'echinoderm' refer to?
The name 'echinoderm' refers to their spiny skin, which is a characteristic feature of the group.
Are echinoderms chordates or deuterostomes?
Echinoderms are deuterostomes but are not chordates.
What ecological role do echinoderms play in marine environments?
Echinoderms play vital roles in marine ecosystems, contributing to ecological interactions and the survival of various marine species.