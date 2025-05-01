Skip to main content
Echinoderms quiz #3 Flashcards

Echinoderms quiz #3
  • How does the water vascular system function in echinoderms, and what roles does it play?
    The water vascular system in echinoderms is a network of fluid-filled tubes used for internal transport, respiration, locomotion, and feeding. It operates tube feet, which help the animal move and capture food.
  • What types of animals are included in the echinoderm group?
    Echinoderms include starfish, sea urchins, sea cucumbers, and sand dollars.
  • What type of symmetry do echinoderms exhibit?
    Echinoderms exhibit bilateral symmetry.
  • What is the endoskeleton of echinoderms made of?
    The endoskeleton of echinoderms is made of plates that may be fused or connected by tissues.
  • What are tube feet in echinoderms and what are their functions?
    Tube feet are extensions of the water vascular system used for movement and feeding in echinoderms.
  • How do echinoderms reproduce?
    Echinoderms can reproduce both sexually and asexually, with some species having separate sexes.
  • What does the name 'echinoderm' refer to?
    The name 'echinoderm' refers to their spiny skin, which is a characteristic feature of the group.
  • Are echinoderms chordates or deuterostomes?
    Echinoderms are deuterostomes but are not chordates.
  • What ecological role do echinoderms play in marine environments?
    Echinoderms play vital roles in marine ecosystems, contributing to ecological interactions and the survival of various marine species.