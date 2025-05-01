Introduction to Ecology quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the importance of studying organismal ecology? Organismal ecology reveals how individual adaptations and behaviors contribute to survival and ecological roles.

How do ecologists use the concept of habitat in research? Ecologists use the habitat concept to identify where organisms live and what resources they require.

What is the relationship between community and ecosystem ecology? Community ecology focuses on species interactions, while ecosystem ecology includes both these interactions and abiotic factors.

How does the environment influence an organism's behavior? The environment provides cues and resources that shape how organisms behave to survive and reproduce.

Why is it important to study ecological interactions at the global level? Global-level studies reveal large-scale patterns and processes affecting biodiversity, climate, and ecosystem services.

How do ecologists define the term 'community'? A community is all the populations of different species living and interacting in a specific area.