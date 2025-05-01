Introduction to Ecology quiz #11 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why is it important to study the interactions between different ecosystems? Interactions between ecosystems affect species movement, resource availability, and ecological processes.

How do ecologists define the term 'landscape' in ecology? A landscape is a mosaic of interacting ecosystems within a terrestrial area.

What is the importance of studying seascape ecology? Seascape ecology helps understand interactions among aquatic ecosystems and their influence on marine biodiversity.

How do ecologists investigate the effects of biotic factors on populations? They study interactions like predation, competition, and disease to assess their impact on population size and structure.

What is the relationship between ecosystem diversity and ecological stability? Greater ecosystem diversity often leads to increased stability and resilience to disturbances.

How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to explain species diversity? Different niches allow multiple species to coexist by reducing direct competition for resources.