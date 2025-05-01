Introduction to Ecology quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem restoration? Understanding interactions guides restoration efforts to reestablish functional and stable ecosystems.

How do ecologists define the term 'population'? A population is a group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area at the same time.

What is the importance of studying energy flow for understanding food webs? Energy flow reveals how organisms are connected and how energy supports different trophic levels.

How do ecologists study the effects of habitat fragmentation on biodiversity? They analyze changes in species richness, movement, and genetic diversity in fragmented landscapes.

What is the relationship between abiotic factors and species adaptations? Abiotic factors drive the evolution of adaptations that enable species to survive in specific environments.

How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study species interactions? They examine how environmental factors influence the nature and outcome of species interactions.