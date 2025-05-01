Introduction to Ecology quiz #13 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the relationship between community structure and ecosystem function? Community structure influences processes like energy flow, nutrient cycling, and resilience.

How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study ecosystem health? They assess how environmental factors affect species diversity, productivity, and stability.

What is the significance of the term 'habitat' for species survival? A suitable habitat provides the resources and conditions necessary for a species to survive and reproduce.

How do ecologists study the effects of environmental variability on populations? They monitor population responses to changes in environmental conditions over time.

What is the importance of studying ecological interactions for predicting species responses to change? It helps forecast how species will adapt or decline in response to environmental shifts.

How do ecologists define the term 'abiotic factor'? An abiotic factor is a nonliving component of the environment that affects living organisms.