Introduction to Ecology quiz #14 Flashcards

Introduction to Ecology quiz #14
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem resilience?
    It helps identify factors that enable ecosystems to recover from disturbances and maintain function.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'primary producer'?
    A primary producer is an organism, like a plant or algae, that produces organic matter from inorganic substances using energy from the sun.
  • What is the relationship between energy flow and food chain length?
    Energy loss at each trophic level limits the length of food chains in ecosystems.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study species range limits?
    They analyze how environmental factors set the boundaries for where species can live.
  • What is the significance of the term 'ecological balance'?
    Ecological balance refers to the stable state of an ecosystem where species and processes are in equilibrium.
  • How do ecologists study the effects of biotic and abiotic factors on ecosystem succession?
    They observe changes in species composition and ecosystem processes over time following disturbances.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for habitat restoration?
    It informs actions to restore natural functions and support native species in degraded habitats.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'secondary consumer'?
    A secondary consumer is an organism that eats primary consumers, typically occupying the third trophic level in a food web.
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem health and human well-being?
    Healthy ecosystems provide essential services that support human health, livelihoods, and quality of life.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study adaptation and evolution?
    They examine how adaptations allow species to exploit specific niches and evolve over time.
  • What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for managing invasive species?
    It helps predict and control the impacts of invasive species on native communities and ecosystems.
  • How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on ecosystem boundaries?
    They analyze how changes in abiotic conditions define the edges and transitions between ecosystems.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for climate adaptation strategies?
    It helps design strategies that enhance ecosystem resilience to climate change.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'decomposer'?
    A decomposer is an organism, such as bacteria or fungi, that breaks down dead organic matter, recycling nutrients into the ecosystem.
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem connectivity and species migration?
    Connected ecosystems facilitate species migration, supporting population health and genetic diversity.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study ecosystem services?
    They assess how environmental factors influence the capacity of ecosystems to provide services.
  • What is the significance of the term 'ecological role' in ecosystem function?
    An ecological role describes how a species contributes to ecosystem processes and stability.
  • How do ecologists study the impact of environmental change on food webs?
    They track changes in species interactions and energy flow in response to environmental shifts.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for pollution management?
    It helps develop strategies to reduce pollution impacts and restore ecosystem health.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'keystone species'?
    A keystone species is one whose impact on its ecosystem is disproportionately large relative to its abundance.
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem diversity and climate regulation?
    Diverse ecosystems contribute to climate regulation by storing carbon and influencing weather patterns.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study ecological specialization?
    They analyze how species adapt to specific roles and resources, leading to specialization.
  • What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem health?
    Healthy interactions maintain ecosystem processes, resilience, and the provision of services.
  • How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on primary productivity?
    They measure rates of photosynthesis and biomass production under different abiotic conditions.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for water resource management?
    It ensures sustainable use and protection of water resources by understanding ecosystem needs.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'food web'?
    A food web is a network of interconnected food chains showing how energy and nutrients flow through an ecosystem.
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem services and human societies?
    Ecosystem services support human societies by providing resources, regulating climate, and maintaining health.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study disease dynamics?
    They analyze how environmental factors influence the spread and impact of diseases in populations.
  • What is the significance of the term 'ecological succession'?
    Ecological succession is the process of change in species composition and ecosystem structure over time.
  • How do ecologists study the impact of biotic and abiotic factors on ecosystem recovery?
    They monitor changes in species and processes following disturbances to assess recovery.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for land use planning?
    It helps design land use that maintains ecosystem functions and biodiversity.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'mutualism'?
    Mutualism is a type of biotic interaction where both species benefit from the relationship.
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem health and resilience?
    Healthy ecosystems are more resilient, able to recover from disturbances and maintain functions.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study competition?
    They examine how overlapping niches lead to competition and how species partition resources to reduce it.
  • What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem monitoring?
    Monitoring interactions helps detect changes in ecosystem health and guide management actions.
  • How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on species interactions?
    They observe how changes in abiotic conditions alter the nature and strength of species interactions.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for fisheries management?
    It ensures sustainable harvests by understanding population dynamics and ecosystem impacts.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'predation'?
    Predation is a biotic interaction where one organism (the predator) kills and eats another (the prey).
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem structure and biodiversity?
    Ecosystem structure, including habitat diversity, supports higher biodiversity.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study adaptation to climate change?
    They investigate how species adjust their behaviors, ranges, or physiology in response to changing climates.