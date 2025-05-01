Introduction to Ecology quiz #14 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem resilience? It helps identify factors that enable ecosystems to recover from disturbances and maintain function.

How do ecologists define the term 'primary producer'? A primary producer is an organism, like a plant or algae, that produces organic matter from inorganic substances using energy from the sun.

What is the relationship between energy flow and food chain length? Energy loss at each trophic level limits the length of food chains in ecosystems.

How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study species range limits? They analyze how environmental factors set the boundaries for where species can live.

What is the significance of the term 'ecological balance'? Ecological balance refers to the stable state of an ecosystem where species and processes are in equilibrium.

How do ecologists study the effects of biotic and abiotic factors on ecosystem succession? They observe changes in species composition and ecosystem processes over time following disturbances.