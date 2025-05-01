Introduction to Ecology quiz #15 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the significance of the term 'ecological community'? An ecological community is all the interacting species in a specific area, forming the basis for studying interactions and diversity.

How do ecologists study the impact of environmental change on genetic diversity? They analyze genetic variation within and among populations in response to environmental shifts.

What is the importance of studying ecological processes for invasive species management? It helps predict, prevent, and control the impacts of invasive species on native ecosystems.

How do ecologists define the term 'carrying capacity'? Carrying capacity is the maximum population size an environment can support without degradation.

What is the relationship between ecosystem function and human well-being? Ecosystem functions support services essential for human health, food, and livelihoods.

How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study ecological networks? They map species roles and interactions to understand the complexity and stability of ecological networks.