Introduction to Ecology quiz #15 Flashcards
Introduction to Ecology quiz #15
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the significance of the term 'ecological community'?
An ecological community is all the interacting species in a specific area, forming the basis for studying interactions and diversity.How do ecologists study the impact of environmental change on genetic diversity?
They analyze genetic variation within and among populations in response to environmental shifts.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for invasive species management?
It helps predict, prevent, and control the impacts of invasive species on native ecosystems.How do ecologists define the term 'carrying capacity'?
Carrying capacity is the maximum population size an environment can support without degradation.What is the relationship between ecosystem function and human well-being?
Ecosystem functions support services essential for human health, food, and livelihoods.How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study ecological networks?
They map species roles and interactions to understand the complexity and stability of ecological networks.What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem-based management?
It ensures management considers all species and processes, maintaining ecosystem health and services.How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on species migration?
They track movement patterns in relation to changes in temperature, precipitation, or habitat availability.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for carbon cycling?
It helps understand how ecosystems store and release carbon, influencing climate regulation.How do ecologists define the term 'primary consumer'?
A primary consumer is an organism that eats primary producers, typically herbivores in a food web.What is the relationship between ecosystem services and economic value?
Ecosystem services provide economic benefits by supporting agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and health.How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study population regulation?
They analyze how environmental factors limit or promote population growth.What is the significance of the term 'ecological resilience'?
Ecological resilience is the ability of an ecosystem to recover from disturbances and maintain function.How do ecologists study the impact of biotic and abiotic factors on food web structure?
They analyze how changes in species and environmental conditions alter food web connections.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem health assessment?
It provides indicators of ecosystem condition and guides management for sustainability.How do ecologists define the term 'omnivore'?
An omnivore is an organism that eats both plants and animals.What is the relationship between ecosystem diversity and adaptation to environmental change?
Diverse ecosystems offer more opportunities for species to adapt to changing conditions.How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study trophic interactions?
They examine how species' feeding roles structure food webs and energy flow.What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for understanding ecosystem collapse?
It helps identify critical relationships whose loss could lead to ecosystem failure.How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on nutrient cycling?
They measure nutrient movement and availability under different environmental conditions.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for sustainable agriculture?
It informs practices that maintain soil health, productivity, and ecosystem services.How do ecologists define the term 'herbivore'?
A herbivore is an organism that eats plants or other primary producers.What is the relationship between ecosystem function and climate regulation?
Ecosystem functions like carbon storage and transpiration help regulate Earth's climate.How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study disease outbreaks?
They assess how environmental changes influence the spread and severity of diseases.What is the significance of the term 'ecological restoration'?
Ecological restoration is the process of assisting the recovery of degraded ecosystems to a healthy state.How do ecologists study the impact of biotic and abiotic factors on ecosystem services?
They evaluate how changes in species and environment affect the delivery of ecosystem benefits.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for wildlife management?
It guides actions to maintain healthy populations and ecosystems for sustainable use.How do ecologists define the term 'food chain'?
A food chain is a linear sequence of organisms through which energy and nutrients pass as one organism eats another.What is the relationship between ecosystem health and disease regulation?
Healthy ecosystems regulate disease by supporting diverse communities and natural control mechanisms.How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study ecological redundancy?
They assess whether multiple species perform similar roles, contributing to ecosystem resilience.What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem forecasting?
It improves predictions of ecosystem responses to environmental changes and management actions.How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on species phenology?
They observe timing of life cycle events, like flowering or migration, in relation to environmental cues.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for urban planning?
It helps design cities that maintain ecosystem functions and support biodiversity.How do ecologists define the term 'apex predator'?
An apex predator is a top predator with no natural enemies in its ecosystem.What is the relationship between ecosystem services and public health?
Ecosystem services like clean water and air are essential for maintaining public health.How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study habitat suitability?
They evaluate environmental conditions to determine if they meet the needs of specific species.What is the significance of the term 'ecological footprint'?
An ecological footprint measures the impact of human activities on Earth's ecosystems and resources.How do ecologists study the impact of biotic and abiotic factors on ecosystem stability?
They assess how changes in species and environment affect the ability of ecosystems to maintain structure and function.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem-based adaptation?
It supports strategies that use natural processes to help people and ecosystems adapt to change.How do ecologists define the term 'species richness'?
Species richness is the number of different species present in a given area.