Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Ecology quiz #16 Flashcards

Introduction to Ecology quiz #16
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/11
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem structure and nutrient cycling?
    Ecosystem structure influences how nutrients are cycled and made available to organisms.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study functional diversity?
    They analyze the variety of roles species play in ecosystems, contributing to overall function.
  • What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem resilience?
    Strong interactions among species enhance ecosystem resilience to disturbances.
  • How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on ecosystem boundaries?
    They examine how changes in factors like soil, water, or climate define the limits of ecosystems.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem monitoring?
    It provides data to track ecosystem health and detect early signs of degradation.
  • How do ecologists define the term 'species evenness'?
    Species evenness measures how evenly individuals are distributed among the species in a community.
  • What is the relationship between ecosystem diversity and ecosystem function?
    Greater ecosystem diversity often leads to more robust and efficient ecosystem functions.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study ecological thresholds?
    They identify points where small environmental changes cause large ecosystem responses.
  • What is the significance of the term 'ecological indicator'?
    An ecological indicator is a species or process used to assess the health of an ecosystem.
  • How do ecologists study the impact of biotic and abiotic factors on ecosystem productivity?
    They measure changes in biomass production in response to variations in species and environmental conditions.
  • What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem valuation?
    It helps quantify the benefits ecosystems provide, supporting conservation and policy decisions.