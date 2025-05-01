Introduction to Ecology quiz #16 Flashcards
Introduction to Ecology quiz #16
What is the relationship between ecosystem structure and nutrient cycling?
Ecosystem structure influences how nutrients are cycled and made available to organisms.How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study functional diversity?
They analyze the variety of roles species play in ecosystems, contributing to overall function.What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem resilience?
Strong interactions among species enhance ecosystem resilience to disturbances.How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on ecosystem boundaries?
They examine how changes in factors like soil, water, or climate define the limits of ecosystems.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem monitoring?
It provides data to track ecosystem health and detect early signs of degradation.How do ecologists define the term 'species evenness'?
Species evenness measures how evenly individuals are distributed among the species in a community.What is the relationship between ecosystem diversity and ecosystem function?
Greater ecosystem diversity often leads to more robust and efficient ecosystem functions.How do ecologists use the concept of the environment to study ecological thresholds?
They identify points where small environmental changes cause large ecosystem responses.What is the significance of the term 'ecological indicator'?
An ecological indicator is a species or process used to assess the health of an ecosystem.How do ecologists study the impact of biotic and abiotic factors on ecosystem productivity?
They measure changes in biomass production in response to variations in species and environmental conditions.What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem valuation?
It helps quantify the benefits ecosystems provide, supporting conservation and policy decisions.