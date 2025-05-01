Introduction to Ecology quiz #16 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the relationship between ecosystem structure and nutrient cycling? Ecosystem structure influences how nutrients are cycled and made available to organisms.

How do ecologists use the concept of the niche to study functional diversity? They analyze the variety of roles species play in ecosystems, contributing to overall function.

What is the significance of studying ecological interactions for ecosystem resilience? Strong interactions among species enhance ecosystem resilience to disturbances.

How do ecologists study the effects of abiotic factors on ecosystem boundaries? They examine how changes in factors like soil, water, or climate define the limits of ecosystems.

What is the importance of studying ecological processes for ecosystem monitoring? It provides data to track ecosystem health and detect early signs of degradation.

How do ecologists define the term 'species evenness'? Species evenness measures how evenly individuals are distributed among the species in a community.