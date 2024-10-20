Introduction to Ecology quiz #2 Flashcards

A climax community is a stable and mature ecological community with little change in the composition of species, typically the final stage of ecological succession.
What is the role of a pioneer species in primary succession?
Pioneer species are the first organisms to colonize a barren environment, initiating an ecological succession by creating conditions favorable for other species.
What is a pioneer species?
A pioneer species is an organism that is the first to colonize a previously disrupted or damaged ecosystem, beginning a chain of ecological succession.
Which of the following would be categorized as a cultural ecosystem service of forests? A) Timber production B) Recreation and tourism C) Carbon sequestration D) Water filtration
B) Recreation and tourism
What is the difference between a food chain and a food web?
A food chain is a linear sequence of organisms where nutrients and energy pass as one organism eats another, while a food web is a complex network of interconnected food chains in an ecosystem.
How do the biotic and abiotic limiting factors of an ecosystem determine its carrying capacity?
Biotic factors like food availability and predation, and abiotic factors like water and climate, limit the number of organisms an ecosystem can support, determining its carrying capacity.
Why does secondary succession occur faster than primary succession?
Secondary succession occurs faster because it begins in areas where soil is already present, unlike primary succession which starts on bare rock or sand.
Which of the following best describes a pioneer species? A) A species that is the last to colonize an area B) A species that modifies the environment to make it more habitable for other species C) A species that is always dominant in an ecosystem D) A species that is unaffected by environmental changes
B) A species that modifies the environment to make it more habitable for other species
Which of the following ecosystem services are categorized as regulating? A) Pollination B) Climate regulation C) Food production D) Cultural heritage
B) Climate regulation
Which term refers to all areas of Earth where life exists? A) Biosphere B) Biome C) Community D) Ecosystem
A) Biosphere
What is the role of producers in an ecosystem?
Producers, such as plants and algae, convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis, forming the base of the food chain.
Which of the following factors is least influential in affecting the biodiversity of wetlands? A) Water salinity B) Soil type C) Air temperature D) Human activity
C) Air temperature
Which best describes the relationship between two species and a niche?
A niche is the role or function of a species within an ecosystem, including its use of resources and relationships with other species.
Which is a biotic factor? A) Temperature B) Water C) Soil D) Plants
D) Plants
Which of the following is a possible consequence of ozone layer depletion on living organisms? A) Increased UV radiation exposure B) Decreased atmospheric oxygen C) Increased greenhouse gases D) Decreased global temperatures
A) Increased UV radiation exposure
What do pioneer species do?
Pioneer species initiate ecological succession by colonizing barren environments and modifying them to support subsequent communities.
Which disturbance would result in primary succession? A) Forest fire B) Flood C) Volcanic eruption D) Hurricane
C) Volcanic eruption
What term includes all the biotic and abiotic factors in an area?
Ecosystem
How are food webs used to help explain ecosystem interactions?
Food webs illustrate the complex network of feeding relationships and energy flow between organisms in an ecosystem.
Which question is most relevant to an ecosystem beginning primary succession? A) What species are present? B) How does soil form? C) What is the climate like? D) How do animals migrate?
B) How does soil form?
What is the difference between a habitat and a niche?
A habitat is the physical environment where an organism lives, while a niche is the role the organism plays in that environment.
Which of the following is an example of a pioneer species? A) Oak tree B) Lichen C) Grasshopper D) Deer
B) Lichen
Which of the following is not a main cause of habitat loss? A) Urban development B) Deforestation C) Climate change D) Natural disasters
D) Natural disasters
What are two types of pioneer species?
Lichens and mosses are common types of pioneer species.
Which statement best describes the distribution of life in the lake?
Life in a lake is distributed based on factors like light availability, temperature, and nutrient levels, creating distinct zones.
Which of the following is not a reason for cluster distribution of organisms? A) Social behavior B) Resource availability C) Predation D) Random chance
D) Random chance
Which of the following could be both a natural and a human cause of succession? A) Volcanic eruption B) Deforestation C) Flooding D) Earthquake
C) Flooding
In a healthy ecosystem, what is the role of decomposers?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
How are primary consumers different from secondary consumers?