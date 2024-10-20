Introduction to Ecology quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following statements is not a similarity between a habitat and an ecosystem? A) Both include living organisms B) Both are influenced by abiotic factors C) Both are specific to one species D) Both can change over time
C) Both are specific to one species
Which of the following is a biotic factor?
Plants
How do lichens contribute to primary succession?
Lichens break down rock to form soil, allowing other plants to grow and further succession.
How is a food web different from a food chain?
A food web is a complex network of interconnected food chains, while a food chain is a linear sequence of organisms where nutrients and energy pass as one organism eats another.
Which is one event that may lead to primary succession?
A volcanic eruption creating new land.
Why does primary succession take longer than secondary succession?
Primary succession takes longer because it starts on bare rock or sand without soil, requiring pioneer species to create soil.
Which of the following best illustrates ecological succession? A) A forest regrowing after a fire B) A river changing course C) A mountain forming D) A lake drying up
A) A forest regrowing after a fire
Ecological succession includes which of the following? A) Primary succession B) Secondary succession C) Both A and B D) Neither A nor B
C) Both A and B
What does the pioneer species do to prepare the area for other organisms?
Pioneer species modify the environment, often by creating soil and altering conditions to make it more habitable for other species.
How do tides affect the organisms living in intertidal zones?
Tides create fluctuating conditions of moisture, temperature, and salinity, requiring organisms to adapt to changing environments.
What is the primary function of decomposers in an ecosystem?
Decomposers recycle nutrients by breaking down dead organisms and waste products.
What is the role of decomposers in the food chain?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
What is the role of decomposers in an ecosystem?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
What are the 7 main types of ecosystems?
The 7 main types of ecosystems are forest, grassland, desert, tundra, freshwater, marine, and urban.
What is an organism's niche?
An organism's niche is its role in the ecosystem, including its use of resources and interactions with other organisms.
What situations/conditions lead to the start of secondary succession?
Secondary succession begins in areas where a disturbance has occurred but soil remains, such as after a fire or flood.
What is the role of a decomposer in a food web?
Decomposers recycle nutrients by breaking down dead organisms and waste products.
What is a keystone species? Give an example.
A keystone species is one that has a disproportionately large impact on its ecosystem. An example is the sea otter, which controls sea urchin populations.
Which of the following may result from resource partitioning? A) Increased competition B) Species extinction C) Niche differentiation D) Habitat destruction
C) Niche differentiation
What are two key factors in species richness equatorial–polar gradients?
Climate stability and energy availability are key factors in species richness along equatorial–polar gradients.
Which of the following statements is true about the cycling of oxygen in a pond ecosystem? A) Oxygen is only produced by plants B) Oxygen is consumed by all organisms C) Oxygen is not present in ponds D) Oxygen levels remain constant
B) Oxygen is consumed by all organisms
Rainforest organisms do not usually have to compete for which resource? A) Light B) Water C) Nutrients D) Space
B) Water
The maximum amount of organisms a habitat can support with the amount of resources available?
Carrying capacity
What are some examples of disturbances that lead to secondary succession?
Examples include forest fires, hurricanes, and human activities like agriculture.
What is the role of a decomposer?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
Which of the following animals is a primary consumer? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Shark
B) Rabbit
Which species is the pioneer species?
Lichens are often pioneer species in primary succession.
Which of the following statements about the interactions between insects and trees is not true? A) Insects can pollinate trees B) Insects can harm trees by feeding on them C) Insects have no effect on trees D) Insects can help decompose fallen leaves
C) Insects have no effect on trees
How is a niche different from a habitat?
A niche is the role an organism plays in its environment, while a habitat is the physical place where it lives.
Which of the following are biotic factors in an ecosystem? A) Rocks B) Water C) Plants D) Temperature
C) Plants
An organism’s niche is how it meets its needs for which of the following? A) Food B) Shelter C) Reproduction D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which two of the following organisms are tertiary consumers in this food web? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Grass
A) Lion and C) Eagle
What are the first organisms that inhabit a barren landscape called?
Pioneer species
Which of the following is a description of an abiotic factor that makes up part of a desert habitat? A) Cactus B) Sand C) Lizard D) Sunlight
B) Sand
Which of the following is not a biotic factor? A) Bacteria B) Water C) Plants D) Animals
B) Water
What are the pioneer species for secondary succession?
Grasses and weeds are common pioneer species in secondary succession.
Which example would be found in Earth’s biosphere? A) A mountain B) A river C) A forest D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Decomposers are associated with which class of food web? A) Producers B) Consumers C) Detritivores D) Herbivores
C) Detritivores
Which of these subjects is most likely to be studied in ecology? A) Chemical reactions B) Historical events C) Organism interactions D) Mathematical equations
C) Organism interactions
Which of the following best describes primary succession? A) The gradual replacement of one community by another B) The establishment of a community in an area with no soil C) The recovery of a community after a disturbance D) The extinction of a species
B) The establishment of a community in an area with no soil