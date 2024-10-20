Introduction to Ecology quiz #4 Flashcards

What level of ecology is concerned with the adaptations of individuals?
Organismal ecology
Which type of process first occurred in the ecosystem around Mount St. Helens after it erupted?
Primary succession
What determines the carrying capacity of an environment?
The availability of resources such as food, water, and space determines the carrying capacity.
When does secondary succession occur?
Secondary succession occurs after a disturbance in an area where soil is already present.
How do birds benefit from spreading the seeds of berries?
Birds benefit by obtaining food from the berries, while the plants benefit from seed dispersal.
Which is an example of secondary succession?
A forest regrowing after a fire.
Succession will cease in an ecosystem when what occurs?
Succession ceases when a stable climax community is established.
Which two levels of ecological organization include members of only a single species?
Organismal and population levels.
What is an ecological pyramid?
An ecological pyramid is a graphical representation showing the distribution of energy or biomass among trophic levels.
What is the role of a decomposer in an ecosystem?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
Which two of the following organisms are secondary consumers in this food web? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Grasshopper
A) Lion and C) Eagle
What role do lichens and mosses play in succession?
Lichens and mosses are pioneer species that help create soil in barren environments, facilitating further succession.
Which of the following best describes ecological succession? A) The gradual replacement of one community by another B) The extinction of a species C) The migration of animals D) The change in climate
A) The gradual replacement of one community by another
Which level of ecological organization includes both biotic and abiotic factors?
Ecosystem
This kind of succession occurs where no life has existed before?
Primary succession
Which best describes secondary succession?
Secondary succession is the process of ecological recovery in an area where soil remains after a disturbance.
Which of the following organisms is often a pioneer species? A) Oak tree B) Lichen C) Deer D) Eagle
B) Lichen
When succession happens in a place with no life or soil, what is it called?
Primary succession
What role do decomposers play in an ecosystem?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
Which type of organism can obtain energy directly from any of the other organisms in an ecosystem?
Decomposers
What role do decomposers play in a food web?
Decomposers recycle nutrients by breaking down dead organisms and waste products.
Which of the following is not a cause of habitat loss? A) Urban development B) Deforestation C) Climate change D) Natural disasters
D) Natural disasters
What is the difference between habitat and niche?
A habitat is the physical environment where an organism lives, while a niche is the role the organism plays in that environment.
What are some threats that could affect an ecosystem and its biodiversity?
Threats include habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and invasive species.
What do decomposers eat?
Decomposers consume dead organic material and waste products.
What is the difference between a food web and a food chain?
A food web is a complex network of interconnected food chains, while a food chain is a linear sequence of organisms where nutrients and energy pass as one organism eats another.
What are the three primary ecosystem types?
The three primary ecosystem types are terrestrial, freshwater, and marine.
Which is an example of a pioneer species?
Lichens are an example of a pioneer species.
What kind of ecosystem are exotic species especially threatening to?
Exotic species are especially threatening to island ecosystems.
Which of the following is an example of a disaster typically resulting in primary succession? A) Forest fire B) Flood C) Volcanic eruption D) Hurricane
C) Volcanic eruption
Which of the following would be a biotic factor in an ecosystem? A) Sunlight B) Temperature C) Bacteria D) Water
C) Bacteria
How do the roles of detritivores and decomposers differ in an ecosystem?
Detritivores consume dead organic matter, while decomposers break it down chemically, recycling nutrients.
What is an adaptation for organisms living in the upper intertidal zone?
Adaptations include the ability to withstand desiccation and temperature fluctuations.
Which of the following best describes the difference between primary and secondary succession? A) Primary succession occurs on bare rock, secondary on soil B) Primary succession is faster C) Secondary succession occurs on bare rock D) Secondary succession is slower
A) Primary succession occurs on bare rock, secondary on soil
Which of the following is a decomposer? A) Oak tree B) Mushroom C) Rabbit D) Eagle
B) Mushroom
Rain forest organisms do not usually have to compete for which resource? A) Light B) Water C) Nutrients D) Space
B) Water
Which of the following is an example of primary succession? A) A forest regrowing after a fire B) A new island forming from volcanic activity C) A field becoming a forest D) A pond drying up
B) A new island forming from volcanic activity
What is the function of a pioneer species?
Pioneer species initiate ecological succession by colonizing barren environments and modifying them to support subsequent communities.
What is the total number of organisms in an ecosystem called?
Population size
Which of the following would increase the carrying capacity of an ecosystem? A) Decrease in food supply B) Increase in predators C) Increase in available resources D) Decrease in habitat space