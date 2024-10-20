Introduction to Ecology quiz #5 Flashcards

Which of the following is not an example of predation? A) Lion hunting a zebra B) Bird eating a worm C) Deer grazing on grass D) Shark eating a fish
C) Deer grazing on grass
Which are typical pioneer species during primary succession?
Lichens and mosses are typical pioneer species during primary succession.
What is one way secondary succession differs from primary succession?
Secondary succession occurs in areas where soil is already present, while primary succession starts on bare rock.
What is the main purpose of a wildlife corridor?
A wildlife corridor connects fragmented habitats, allowing for the movement and migration of species.
Which of the following is true of ecological succession? A) It only occurs in aquatic environments B) It is a random process C) It leads to a stable climax community D) It only involves plant species
C) It leads to a stable climax community
What organisms are secondary consumers in a food chain?
Secondary consumers are organisms that eat primary consumers, such as carnivores and omnivores.
Which example is an abiotic factor of a desert environment? A) Cactus B) Sand C) Lizard D) Sunlight
B) Sand
What is the difference between a fundamental niche and a realized niche?
A fundamental niche is the full range of conditions an organism can theoretically occupy, while a realized niche is the actual conditions it occupies due to competition.
What level of ecology is concerned with both the biotic and abiotic aspects of an environment?
Ecosystem ecology
Which of the following roles do plants mainly assume in an ecosystem? A) Decomposers B) Primary consumers C) Producers D) Secondary consumers
C) Producers
Which could be classified as part of an ecosystem but not part of a community? A) Water B) Plants C) Animals D) Bacteria
A) Water
Which of the following is a biological aspect of an organism’s niche? A) Temperature tolerance B) Habitat location C) Feeding behavior D) Soil type
C) Feeding behavior
Why is a food web a more accurate way to describe an ecosystem than a food chain?
A food web shows the complex network of feeding relationships and energy flow, while a food chain is a simple linear path.
How does a food chain differ from a food web?
A food chain is a linear sequence of organisms where nutrients and energy pass as one organism eats another, while a food web is a complex network of interconnected food chains.
What are the different types of consumers?
Consumers are classified as primary (herbivores), secondary (carnivores), and tertiary (top predators) based on their position in the food chain.
Which of the following ecological levels of organization includes abiotic factors? A) Population B) Community C) Ecosystem D) Organism
C) Ecosystem
Growing seasons are dependent on which of the following? A) Soil type B) Water availability C) Temperature D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is an example of secondary succession? A) A forest regrowing after a fire B) A new island forming from volcanic activity C) A glacier retreating D) A pond filling in
A) A forest regrowing after a fire
What trophic level in an ecosystem do primary consumers occupy?
Primary consumers occupy the second trophic level, feeding on producers.
Which of the following best describes decomposers? A) Organisms that produce their own food B) Organisms that consume plants C) Organisms that break down dead material D) Organisms that hunt other animals
C) Organisms that break down dead material
What role do mosses play in the environment during primary succession?
Mosses help retain moisture and contribute to soil formation, facilitating further succession.
What role do pioneer species play in ecological succession?
Pioneer species initiate ecological succession by colonizing barren environments and modifying them to support subsequent communities.
What must be true about pioneer species?
Pioneer species must be able to tolerate harsh conditions and modify the environment to support other species.
What is the most important function of pioneer species?
The most important function of pioneer species is to modify the environment, making it more habitable for other species.
Why does secondary succession occur much quicker than primary succession?
Secondary succession occurs quicker because it starts in areas where soil is already present, unlike primary succession which starts on bare rock.
Which of the following is an example of one stage in ecological succession? A) A forest reaching maturity B) A field becoming a forest C) A pond drying up D) A mountain forming
B) A field becoming a forest
What impacts do you think the Burmese pythons might have on local ecosystems?
Burmese pythons can disrupt local ecosystems by preying on native species, leading to declines in biodiversity.
What do all the biotic and abiotic factors in a given area make up?
An ecosystem
Which of these can be both primary and secondary consumers? A) Herbivores B) Omnivores C) Carnivores D) Decomposers
B) Omnivores
Which organisms are common pioneer species?
Lichens and mosses are common pioneer species.
Which describes an example of ecological succession?
A field becoming a forest over time is an example of ecological succession.
What is the role of decomposers in a food web?
Decomposers recycle nutrients by breaking down dead organisms and waste products.
What are the first organisms to colonize in primary succession known as?
Pioneer species
Which of the following is an effect of deforestation on tropical rainforests? A) Increased biodiversity B) Decreased carbon dioxide levels C) Habitat loss D) Increased rainfall
C) Habitat loss
What is the primary role of decomposers in a food web?
Decomposers recycle nutrients by breaking down dead organisms and waste products.
Which of the following represents change to an ecosystem brought about by abiotic factors? A) A forest fire B) A volcanic eruption C) A flood D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What would happen if there were no decomposers?
Without decomposers, dead organic material would accumulate, and nutrients would not be recycled back into the ecosystem.
What is the difference between a habitat and niche?
A habitat is the physical environment where an organism lives, while a niche is the role the organism plays in that environment.