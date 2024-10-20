Introduction to Ecology quiz #6 Flashcards
Introduction to Ecology quiz #6
Which of the following is an example of a niche? A) A bird's nest B) A fish's diet C) A tree's height D) A river's flow
B) A fish's dietPrimary and secondary succession are different because secondary succession has what at the start?
Secondary succession starts with soil already present, unlike primary succession.What is missing from primary succession?
Soil is missing at the start of primary succession.Which of the following occurs during the ecological succession of an ecosystem? A) Species composition changes B) Soil formation C) Increased biodiversity D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhy are decomposers classified as heterotrophs?
Decomposers are heterotrophs because they obtain energy by consuming organic material from dead organisms.Which of the following would not be included in a description of an organism's niche? A) Its diet B) Its habitat C) Its predators D) Its color
D) Its colorWhat is a keystone organism?
A keystone organism is a species that has a disproportionately large impact on its ecosystem, influencing the structure and diversity of the community.Which of the following is an abiotic factor in an ecosystem? A) Plants B) Animals C) Temperature D) Bacteria
C) TemperatureWhat are examples of pioneer species in a primary succession?
Lichens and mosses are examples of pioneer species in primary succession.What happens to an ecosystem when a native species disappears?
The disappearance of a native species can lead to reduced biodiversity and altered ecosystem dynamics.Which of the following is true about top predators? A) They have no natural enemies B) They are always the largest animals C) They are the most numerous D) They are herbivores
A) They have no natural enemiesWhy is this niche critical to maintain a healthy habitat?
A niche is critical because it defines the role of a species in an ecosystem, contributing to ecological balance and biodiversity.What are the 3 types of biodiversity?
The three types of biodiversity are genetic diversity, species diversity, and ecosystem diversity.Why are pioneer species so important for primary succession?
Pioneer species are important because they modify the environment, making it more habitable for other species and facilitating succession.What organisms are tertiary consumers in a food chain?
Tertiary consumers are top predators that feed on secondary consumers.How could the increasing global temperature associated with climate change impact ectotherms?
Increasing temperatures can affect ectotherms by altering their metabolism, distribution, and reproductive patterns.Which is the most common type of biological vector of human disease?
Mosquitoes are the most common biological vectors of human disease.What happens when a keystone species is removed from an ecosystem?
The removal of a keystone species can lead to significant changes in ecosystem structure and function, often resulting in reduced biodiversity.Which of the following organisms is correctly paired with a trophic level? A) Grass - Producer B) Rabbit - Secondary consumer C) Eagle - Primary consumer D) Mushroom - Primary producer
A) Grass - ProducerWhich of the following organisms is mismatched with its trophic level? A) Grass - Producer B) Rabbit - Primary consumer C) Eagle - Secondary consumer D) Mushroom - Primary producer
D) Mushroom - Primary producerWhat role do lichens play in the environment during primary succession?
Lichens help break down rock to form soil, facilitating the establishment of other plant species.What role do lichens and moss play in primary succession?
Lichens and mosses are pioneer species that help create soil in barren environments, facilitating further succession.Which of the following is a biotic factor in a biome? A) Temperature B) Rainfall C) Trees D) Soil
C) TreesWhich of the following are first-level consumers? A) Herbivores B) Carnivores C) Omnivores D) Decomposers
A) HerbivoresWhat adaptation must intertidal organisms have?
Intertidal organisms must adapt to withstand desiccation, temperature fluctuations, and varying salinity levels.What is the difference between primary and secondary aquatic succession?
Primary aquatic succession occurs in newly formed water bodies, while secondary aquatic succession occurs in existing water bodies after a disturbance.Which organisms would most likely be the pioneer species in secondary succession?
Grasses and weeds are likely pioneer species in secondary succession.Which of the following organisms is a secondary consumer? A) Grass B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Mushroom
C) EagleWhich type of succession takes longer to reach a climax community?
Primary succession takes longer to reach a climax community.Why do most species have a clumped distribution?
Most species have a clumped distribution due to resource availability, social behavior, and environmental conditions.What trophic level do herbivores occupy in a food chain?
Herbivores occupy the second trophic level as primary consumers.What type of consumer is the rabbit?
The rabbit is a primary consumer.How do decomposers contribute to the food web cycle?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.Does primary succession occur with or without soil?
Primary succession occurs without soil, starting on bare rock or sand.Which of the following is a regulating service provided by ecosystems? A) Food production B) Climate regulation C) Recreation D) Cultural heritage
B) Climate regulationIs soil necessary for secondary succession?
Yes, soil is necessary for secondary succession as it begins in areas where soil is already present.Which is a model of feeding relationships?
A food web is a model of feeding relationships in an ecosystem.How can the wastes of decomposers get recycled in a food web?
Decomposers break down waste into nutrients, which are then absorbed by producers, continuing the cycle.What would happen to dead organic material if there were no decomposers?
Dead organic material would accumulate, and nutrients would not be recycled back into the ecosystem.What is the primary role of decomposers in an ecosystem?
Decomposers recycle nutrients by breaking down dead organisms and waste products.