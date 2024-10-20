Introduction to Ecology quiz #7 Flashcards

What are the pioneer species in primary succession?
Lichens and mosses are common pioneer species in primary succession.
Which organisms compete for food in this ecosystem?
Organisms at the same trophic level or with overlapping niches compete for food.
Which of the following actions would increase the size of a person's ecological footprint? A) Using public transportation B) Recycling C) Eating a plant-based diet D) Driving a gas-powered car
D) Driving a gas-powered car
What are the first organisms to colonize any newly available area called?
Pioneer species
What is the difference between an organism's ecosystem and its habitat?
An ecosystem includes all biotic and abiotic factors in an area, while a habitat is the specific environment where an organism lives.
What is the role of decomposers in a food chain?
Decomposers break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
Which of the following best explains why omnivores do not have a specific place in the food chain? A) They only eat plants B) They only eat animals C) They eat both plants and animals D) They do not eat
C) They eat both plants and animals
Which are the first organisms to start the process of primary succession?
Pioneer species, such as lichens and mosses, start the process of primary succession.
What is the disturbance illustrated in this secondary succession example?
A disturbance such as a forest fire or flood that leaves soil intact.
Which factor is a biotic factor of an ecosystem?
Plants
What are 3 ways in which animals help with seed dispersal?
Animals help with seed dispersal by eating fruits and excreting seeds, carrying seeds on their fur, and burying seeds.
What is an umbrella species?
An umbrella species is a species whose conservation protects many other species in the same habitat.
Sea otters share their habitat with what other important organisms?
Sea otters share their habitat with kelp forests and various marine species.
What is the smallest level of organization in an ecosystem?
The organism is the smallest level of organization in an ecosystem.
Which event might disrupt a stable ecosystem?
Events like natural disasters, invasive species introduction, or human activities can disrupt a stable ecosystem.
Which of the following is not an example of overexploitation? A) Overfishing B) Deforestation C) Sustainable farming D) Poaching
C) Sustainable farming
In a forest ecosystem, what is the role of producers?
Producers, such as trees and plants, convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
Which are activities that an ecologist might do?
An ecologist might study species interactions, monitor environmental changes, and conduct field research.
What is the primary difference between a food web and a food chain?
A food web is a complex network of interconnected food chains, while a food chain is a linear sequence of organisms where nutrients and energy pass as one organism eats another.
How can you determine an ecosystem's biodiversity?
Biodiversity can be determined by assessing species richness, genetic diversity, and ecosystem variety.
What is a secondary consumer ecological niche?
A secondary consumer's niche involves feeding on primary consumers and playing a role in controlling herbivore populations.
Which of these is a biotic component of an environment?
Plants
Which statement about dispersal is true?
Dispersal allows organisms to spread to new areas, reducing competition and increasing genetic diversity.
If an ecosystem lost a keystone species, what might happen?
The loss of a keystone species can lead to significant changes in ecosystem structure and function, often resulting in reduced biodiversity.
Which of the following statements is true about trophic levels? A) Energy increases at higher trophic levels B) Energy decreases at higher trophic levels C) All organisms are at the same trophic level D) Trophic levels are not related to energy flow
B) Energy decreases at higher trophic levels
Which scenario is most likely to result in secondary succession?
A forest regrowing after a fire is likely to result in secondary succession.
Resource partitioning allows species to do which of the following? A) Increase competition B) Share resources C) Occupy the same niche D) Become extinct
B) Share resources
Which of the following statements inaccurately describes biodiversity? A) Biodiversity includes genetic diversity B) Biodiversity is only important in rainforests C) Biodiversity contributes to ecosystem stability D) Biodiversity includes species diversity
B) Biodiversity is only important in rainforests
Biotic factors of an ecosystem could include which of the following? A) Temperature B) Water C) Plants D) Rocks
C) Plants
Why are decomposers and detritivores essential parts of all food webs?
Decomposers and detritivores recycle nutrients by breaking down dead organic material, maintaining ecosystem health.
Which ecosystem is characterized by high biodiversity and numerous organisms that are nocturnal?
Tropical rainforests are characterized by high biodiversity and numerous nocturnal organisms.
Which of the following is an example of a biotic factor?
Animals
Which describes primary succession?
Primary succession is the establishment of a community in an area with no soil, starting with pioneer species.
What is an example of resource partitioning?
Different bird species feeding at different heights in the same tree is an example of resource partitioning.
Which of the following statements about biodiversity is true? A) Biodiversity is only important for plants B) Biodiversity includes genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity C) Biodiversity decreases ecosystem stability D) Biodiversity is not affected by human activities
B) Biodiversity includes genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity
How do lichens arrive in a barren landscape?
Lichens arrive in a barren landscape through wind or animal dispersal, colonizing bare rock surfaces.
What is the main way that scientists determine which conditions can support life?
Scientists determine conditions that can support life by studying the presence of water, suitable temperature ranges, and available nutrients.