Introduction to Ecology quiz #8 Flashcards

An organism is a keystone species if it has a disproportionately large impact on its ecosystem, influencing the structure and diversity of the community.
Which type of consumer eats both plants and animals?
Omnivores eat both plants and animals.
Which of the following statements about decomposers is true? A) Decomposers produce their own food B) Decomposers consume living organisms C) Decomposers break down dead material D) Decomposers are primary producers
C) Decomposers break down dead material
How might an invasive species disturb an ecological community?
An invasive species can outcompete native species for resources, leading to declines in biodiversity and altered ecosystem dynamics.
Which of the following includes only biotic factors? A) Sunlight, water, soil B) Plants, animals, bacteria C) Temperature, humidity, wind D) Rocks, minerals, sand
B) Plants, animals, bacteria
Where is primary succession most likely to occur?
Primary succession is most likely to occur on newly formed volcanic islands or glacial retreats.
What is another name for a primary consumer?
Herbivore
Why does secondary succession happen much faster than primary?
Secondary succession happens faster because it starts in areas where soil is already present, unlike primary succession.
What is the relationship between an organism's fundamental niche and its realized niche?
An organism's fundamental niche is the full range of conditions it can theoretically occupy, while its realized niche is the actual conditions it occupies due to competition.
What sort of adaptations might organisms in the desert need?
Desert organisms need adaptations for water conservation, temperature regulation, and efficient energy use.