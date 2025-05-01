Introduction to Ecology quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are biotic factors in ecology? Biotic factors are the living components of the environment, such as plants, animals, bacteria, and other organisms that influence an organism.

How can past biotic and abiotic factors influence present-day ecological interactions? Past biotic and abiotic factors, such as extinct species or historical geological events, can shape the evolution and current interactions of organisms.

What is a habitat? A habitat is the specific physical location where an organism lives and reproduces, meeting its basic needs for survival.

At what levels can ecology be studied? Ecology can be studied at the organismal, population, community, ecosystem, landscape/seascape, and global levels.

What is population ecology? Population ecology studies the dynamics of populations of a single species, including changes in size, birth rates, and death rates.

What is ecosystem ecology? Ecosystem ecology investigates the flow of energy and nutrients and the interactions between living (biotic) and nonliving (abiotic) components in an ecosystem.