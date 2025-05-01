Skip to main content
Introduction to Ecology quiz #9 Flashcards

Introduction to Ecology quiz #9
  • What are biotic factors in ecology?
    Biotic factors are the living components of the environment, such as plants, animals, bacteria, and other organisms that influence an organism.
  • How can past biotic and abiotic factors influence present-day ecological interactions?
    Past biotic and abiotic factors, such as extinct species or historical geological events, can shape the evolution and current interactions of organisms.
  • What is a habitat?
    A habitat is the specific physical location where an organism lives and reproduces, meeting its basic needs for survival.
  • At what levels can ecology be studied?
    Ecology can be studied at the organismal, population, community, ecosystem, landscape/seascape, and global levels.
  • What is population ecology?
    Population ecology studies the dynamics of populations of a single species, including changes in size, birth rates, and death rates.
  • What is ecosystem ecology?
    Ecosystem ecology investigates the flow of energy and nutrients and the interactions between living (biotic) and nonliving (abiotic) components in an ecosystem.
  • What is seascape ecology?
    Seascape ecology examines the spatial arrangement and interactions among multiple aquatic ecosystems.
  • How do biotic factors of the present affect polar bears?
    Present-day biotic factors, such as the distribution of seals (their main prey), influence where polar bears are found.
  • How can extinct species influence current ecological interactions?
    Extinct species, such as woolly mammoths, influenced the evolution of current species, affecting their present-day interactions.
  • What is the environment of an organism?
    The environment is the sum of all external biotic and abiotic factors that surround and influence an organism.
  • What is an example of a question studied in organismal ecology?
    An example is: What is the diet of a capybara in a specific region?
  • What is an example of a question studied in community ecology?
    An example is: How do caiman predators affect the distribution of capybaras in a wetland ecosystem?
  • What is an example of a question studied in landscape ecology?
    An example is: How do forest and mountain ecosystems affect capybaras and nearby wetland ecosystems?
  • Why is understanding ecological levels important?
    Understanding ecological levels helps scientists analyze interactions from individuals to the entire biosphere, aiding in biodiversity and conservation efforts.
  • What is the biosphere?
    The biosphere is the global sum of all ecosystems, encompassing all life and their environments on Earth.
  • What is the main focus of ecosystem ecology?
    Ecosystem ecology focuses on energy flow, nutrient cycling, and interactions between living and nonliving components.
  • Why is the study of past ecological factors important?
    Studying past ecological factors helps explain current species distributions, adaptations, and ecosystem structures.
  • How does an organism's niche include both biotic and abiotic interactions?
    An organism's niche encompasses how it uses resources, interacts with other species, and tolerates environmental conditions.
  • How do community interactions influence ecosystem structure?
    Community interactions, such as predation and competition, shape species composition and ecosystem stability.
  • How do ecologists define a community?
    A community is defined as multiple populations of different species living in the same area at the same time.
  • How can ecological studies contribute to biodiversity conservation?
    Ecological studies identify key interactions and threats, guiding conservation strategies to protect species and ecosystems.
  • How do abiotic factors like climate influence global ecology?
    Abiotic factors such as climate affect the distribution, abundance, and interactions of species on a global scale.
  • How does the study of ecology help us understand environmental issues?
    Ecology provides insights into how human activities impact ecosystems, guiding solutions for environmental problems.
  • How do ecologists use the concept of the environment?
    Ecologists use the environment concept to study all factors influencing an organism, both living and nonliving.
  • How do energy and nutrient cycles relate to ecosystem ecology?
    Ecosystem ecology examines how energy and nutrients move through living and nonliving components, sustaining life.
  • How do biotic interactions shape community structure?
    Biotic interactions like predation, competition, and symbiosis determine which species coexist and their relative abundances.
  • How does the concept of landscape ecology help in conservation planning?
    Landscape ecology helps identify how different ecosystems interact, guiding the design of protected areas and corridors.
  • How do ecologists define an ecosystem?
    An ecosystem is a community of living organisms and their nonliving environment interacting as a system.
  • How do organisms adapt to their environment?
    Organisms adapt through behavioral, physiological, and evolutionary changes that improve their survival and reproduction.
  • How do ecologists study population changes over time?
    Ecologists monitor birth rates, death rates, immigration, and emigration to analyze population size and trends.
  • What is the significance of the term 'biosphere' in ecology?
    The biosphere represents the global ecological system integrating all living beings and their relationships with the environment.
  • How do abiotic factors influence the distribution of species?
    Abiotic factors like temperature, water, and soil type limit where species can live and reproduce.
  • What is the main focus of community ecology?
    Community ecology focuses on the interactions between different species living in the same area.
  • How does the study of ecology contribute to understanding climate change impacts?
    Ecology helps predict how climate change affects species distributions, ecosystem functions, and biodiversity.
  • What is the difference between landscape and ecosystem ecology?
    Ecosystem ecology studies interactions within a single ecosystem, while landscape ecology examines interactions among multiple ecosystems.
  • How do biotic and abiotic factors together determine an organism's survival?
    Both biotic and abiotic factors provide resources and conditions necessary for survival, influencing where organisms can live.
  • Why is the study of ecological niches important?
    Studying niches helps explain species diversity, resource partitioning, and ecosystem stability.
  • How do ecologists define a population?
    A population is a group of individuals of the same species living in the same area at the same time.
  • What is the role of energy flow in maintaining ecosystem health?
    Energy flow supports all life processes and maintains the structure and function of ecosystems.
  • How do past abiotic events, like continental drift, affect present-day species?
    Past abiotic events can alter species distributions, isolate populations, and drive evolutionary changes.