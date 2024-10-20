Endocrine System definitions Flashcards
7 terms
Autocrine Signaling
A cell secretes signaling molecules that bind to receptors on its own surface, triggering a response within the same cell.
Juxtocrine Signaling
A type of cell signaling where adjacent cells communicate through direct physical contact, often via gap junctions or plasmodesmata, enabling the transfer of signaling molecules or ions.
Paracrine Signaling
Chemical signals released by cells to affect nearby cells, without requiring direct contact. Examples include nitric oxide and prostaglandins, which influence processes like inflammation and vasodilation.
Prostaglandins
Lipid compounds that act as local signaling molecules, promoting inflammation, pain, and fever, and regulating processes like blood flow, blood clotting, and the induction of labor.
Hypothalamus
A brain region that links the nervous and endocrine systems, regulating homeostasis, body temperature, and blood pressure, and controlling the pituitary gland's hormone release.
Pituitary Gland
A small, pea-sized gland at the base of the brain, crucial for regulating vital body functions and general well-being by secreting hormones that control growth, metabolism, and reproductive processes.
Melatonin
A hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates sleep-wake cycles and circadian rhythms, often increasing in response to darkness to promote sleep.