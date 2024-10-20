Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Endocrine System definitions Flashcards

Back
Endocrine System definitions
How well do you know this?
1/7

  • Autocrine Signaling

    A cell secretes signaling molecules that bind to receptors on its own surface, triggering a response within the same cell.

  • Juxtocrine Signaling

    A type of cell signaling where adjacent cells communicate through direct physical contact, often via gap junctions or plasmodesmata, enabling the transfer of signaling molecules or ions.

  • Paracrine Signaling

    Chemical signals released by cells to affect nearby cells, without requiring direct contact. Examples include nitric oxide and prostaglandins, which influence processes like inflammation and vasodilation.

  • Prostaglandins

    Lipid compounds that act as local signaling molecules, promoting inflammation, pain, and fever, and regulating processes like blood flow, blood clotting, and the induction of labor.

  • Hypothalamus

    A brain region that links the nervous and endocrine systems, regulating homeostasis, body temperature, and blood pressure, and controlling the pituitary gland's hormone release.

  • Pituitary Gland

    A small, pea-sized gland at the base of the brain, crucial for regulating vital body functions and general well-being by secreting hormones that control growth, metabolism, and reproductive processes.

  • Melatonin

    A hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates sleep-wake cycles and circadian rhythms, often increasing in response to darkness to promote sleep.