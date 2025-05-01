Endocrine System quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the role of epinephrine in the body?
Epinephrine triggers the fight-or-flight response, increasing heart rate, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels.How is the stress response regulated by the HPA axis?
The hypothalamus releases CRH, stimulating ACTH release from the pituitary, which triggers cortisol release from the adrenal cortex; cortisol then inhibits CRH and ACTH via negative feedback.What are the main hormones produced by the pancreas?
The pancreas produces insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin.What is the function of insulin?
Insulin lowers blood glucose levels by promoting glucose uptake into cells and storage as glycogen.What is the function of glucagon?
Glucagon raises blood glucose levels by stimulating glycogen breakdown and glucose release from the liver.What is the function of somatostatin?
Somatostatin inhibits the release of growth hormone and regulates the secretion of insulin and glucagon.What are the islets of Langerhans?
The islets of Langerhans are clusters of endocrine cells in the pancreas that produce insulin (beta cells), glucagon (alpha cells), and somatostatin (delta cells).How do insulin and glucagon maintain blood glucose homeostasis?
Insulin and glucagon have antagonistic effects, with insulin lowering and glucagon raising blood glucose levels to maintain homeostasis.What is the function of leptin?
Leptin is produced by fat cells and inhibits appetite by acting on the hypothalamus.What is the function of ghrelin?
Ghrelin is produced in the stomach and stimulates appetite by acting on the hypothalamus.What are gonads and what hormones do they produce?
Gonads are the testes and ovaries; they produce sex hormones such as testosterone, estrogens, and progesterone.What is the function of testosterone?
Testosterone regulates the development and maintenance of male sexual characteristics and reproductive functions.What is the function of estrogens?
Estrogens regulate the development and maintenance of female sexual characteristics and reproductive functions.What is the function of progesterone?
Progesterone is involved in regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting pregnancy.What are xenoestrogens and why are they a concern?
Xenoestrogens are foreign substances that mimic estrogen and can disrupt endocrine function, potentially causing early puberty and other health issues.What is the function of melatonin and where is it produced?
Melatonin is produced by the pineal gland and regulates circadian rhythms and sleep cycles.What is erythropoietin and what is its function?
Erythropoietin is a hormone produced by the kidneys that stimulates red blood cell production in the bone marrow.How can one hormone produce different effects in different tissues?
A hormone can produce different effects depending on the specific receptors present in different target tissues.