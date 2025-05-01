Endocrine System quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of epinephrine in the body? Epinephrine triggers the fight-or-flight response, increasing heart rate, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels.

How is the stress response regulated by the HPA axis? The hypothalamus releases CRH, stimulating ACTH release from the pituitary, which triggers cortisol release from the adrenal cortex; cortisol then inhibits CRH and ACTH via negative feedback.

What are the main hormones produced by the pancreas? The pancreas produces insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin.

What is the function of insulin? Insulin lowers blood glucose levels by promoting glucose uptake into cells and storage as glycogen.

What is the function of glucagon? Glucagon raises blood glucose levels by stimulating glycogen breakdown and glucose release from the liver.

What is the function of somatostatin? Somatostatin inhibits the release of growth hormone and regulates the secretion of insulin and glucagon.