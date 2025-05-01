Endocrine System quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Endocrine System quiz #2

Endocrine System quiz #2
  • What is the role of epinephrine in the body?
    Epinephrine triggers the fight-or-flight response, increasing heart rate, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels.
  • How is the stress response regulated by the HPA axis?
    The hypothalamus releases CRH, stimulating ACTH release from the pituitary, which triggers cortisol release from the adrenal cortex; cortisol then inhibits CRH and ACTH via negative feedback.
  • What are the main hormones produced by the pancreas?
    The pancreas produces insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin.
  • What is the function of insulin?
    Insulin lowers blood glucose levels by promoting glucose uptake into cells and storage as glycogen.
  • What is the function of glucagon?
    Glucagon raises blood glucose levels by stimulating glycogen breakdown and glucose release from the liver.
  • What is the function of somatostatin?
    Somatostatin inhibits the release of growth hormone and regulates the secretion of insulin and glucagon.
  • What are the islets of Langerhans?
    The islets of Langerhans are clusters of endocrine cells in the pancreas that produce insulin (beta cells), glucagon (alpha cells), and somatostatin (delta cells).
  • How do insulin and glucagon maintain blood glucose homeostasis?
    Insulin and glucagon have antagonistic effects, with insulin lowering and glucagon raising blood glucose levels to maintain homeostasis.
  • What is the function of leptin?
    Leptin is produced by fat cells and inhibits appetite by acting on the hypothalamus.
  • What is the function of ghrelin?
    Ghrelin is produced in the stomach and stimulates appetite by acting on the hypothalamus.
  • What are gonads and what hormones do they produce?
    Gonads are the testes and ovaries; they produce sex hormones such as testosterone, estrogens, and progesterone.
  • What is the function of testosterone?
    Testosterone regulates the development and maintenance of male sexual characteristics and reproductive functions.
  • What is the function of estrogens?
    Estrogens regulate the development and maintenance of female sexual characteristics and reproductive functions.
  • What is the function of progesterone?
    Progesterone is involved in regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting pregnancy.
  • What are xenoestrogens and why are they a concern?
    Xenoestrogens are foreign substances that mimic estrogen and can disrupt endocrine function, potentially causing early puberty and other health issues.
  • What is the function of melatonin and where is it produced?
    Melatonin is produced by the pineal gland and regulates circadian rhythms and sleep cycles.
  • What is erythropoietin and what is its function?
    Erythropoietin is a hormone produced by the kidneys that stimulates red blood cell production in the bone marrow.
  • How can one hormone produce different effects in different tissues?
    A hormone can produce different effects depending on the specific receptors present in different target tissues.