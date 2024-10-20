Endocytosis and Exocytosis exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Endocytosis and Exocytosis exam

Endocytosis and Exocytosis exam
  • Endocytosis

    The process of engulfing macromolecules via lipid vesicles to enter the cell.

  • What are the three main types of endocytosis?

    Phagocytosis, pinocytosis, and receptor-mediated endocytosis.

  • Phagocytosis

    A type of endocytosis where large solid materials are taken into the cell, also known as cell eating.

  • Pinocytosis

    A type of endocytosis where small liquid materials are taken into the cell, also known as cell drinking.

  • Receptor-mediated endocytosis

    A specific form of pinocytosis that uses receptor proteins to bring molecules into the cell.

  • Exocytosis

    The process of vesicle fusion with the plasma membrane to release contents into the extracellular space.

  • What types of molecules can undergo exocytosis?

    Hormones, neurotransmitters, and digestive enzymes.

  • What is the role of vesicles in endocytosis?

    Vesicles transport large macromolecules into the cell by engulfing them.

  • What is the role of vesicles in exocytosis?

    Vesicles fuse with the plasma membrane to release their contents outside the cell.

  • What does the 'en' in endocytosis remind you of?

    Engulfment and entry into the cell.

  • What does the 'ex' in exocytosis remind you of?

    Exit from the cell and extracellular space.

  • How do large biomolecules cross the cell membrane?

    Through endocytosis and exocytosis.

  • What is the difference between phagocytosis and pinocytosis?

    Phagocytosis involves solid materials (cell eating), while pinocytosis involves liquid materials (cell drinking).

  • What is the function of receptor proteins in receptor-mediated endocytosis?

    They specifically bind to molecules to facilitate their entry into the cell.

  • What happens to the vesicle contents during exocytosis?

    They are released into the extracellular space.

  • What is the significance of endocytosis and exocytosis in cellular transport?

    They are crucial for transporting large biomolecules across cell membranes.

  • What is a lipid vesicle?

    A small membrane-bound bubble that transports molecules within cells.

  • How does receptor-mediated endocytosis differ from regular pinocytosis?

    It uses specific receptor proteins to bind and bring in molecules.

  • What is the main purpose of exocytosis?

    To expel molecules from the cell into the extracellular space.

  • What is the main purpose of endocytosis?

    To bring large molecules into the cell.

  • What is the role of the plasma membrane in exocytosis?

    It fuses with vesicles to release their contents outside the cell.

  • What is the role of the plasma membrane in endocytosis?

    It engulfs macromolecules to form vesicles that enter the cell.

  • What is cellular drinking?

    Pinocytosis, where the cell takes in liquid materials.

  • What is cellular eating?

    Phagocytosis, where the cell takes in solid materials.

  • What is the significance of receptor proteins in cellular transport?

    They facilitate the specific uptake of molecules during receptor-mediated endocytosis.

  • What is the main difference between endocytosis and exocytosis?

    Endocytosis brings molecules into the cell, while exocytosis expels them out.

  • What is the function of vesicles in cellular transport?

    They transport large molecules across the cell membrane during endocytosis and exocytosis.