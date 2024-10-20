Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #2 Flashcards

In what important way does receptor-mediated endocytosis differ from phagocytosis?
Receptor-mediated endocytosis uses specific receptor proteins to bind and internalize specific molecules, whereas phagocytosis involves the engulfment of large solid particles without the use of specific receptors.
Which process is known as 'cell eating'?
Phagocytosis is known as 'cell eating'.
Which transport mechanism can bring whole cells into a cell?
Phagocytosis can bring whole cells into a cell.
What is the difference between phagocytosis and pinocytosis?
Phagocytosis involves the engulfment of large solid particles ('cell eating'), while pinocytosis involves the uptake of small liquid particles ('cell drinking').
Which of the following are the three main types of endocytosis? A) Phagocytosis B) Pinocytosis C) Receptor-mediated endocytosis D) Osmosis
A) Phagocytosis, B) Pinocytosis, C) Receptor-mediated endocytosis
Which of the following organelles relies on exocytosis to complete its function? A) Lysosome B) Golgi apparatus C) Mitochondria D) Nucleus
B) Golgi apparatus
What process is known as 'cell drinking'?
Pinocytosis is known as 'cell drinking'.
Which process uses a vesicle to move a substance out of a cell?
Exocytosis uses a vesicle to move a substance out of a cell.
What is the purpose of endocytosis?
The purpose of endocytosis is to transport large molecules into the cell by engulfing them in lipid vesicles.
What do all three types of endocytosis involve?
All three types of endocytosis involve the engulfment of materials into the cell via lipid vesicles.
Which of these processes is also known as cell eating?
Phagocytosis is also known as cell eating.
In what process does a cell capture large particles in vesicles and bring them into the cell?
Phagocytosis captures large particles in vesicles and brings them into the cell.
Which of the following statements about receptor-mediated endocytosis is true? A) It does not use receptors B) It is a form of phagocytosis C) It uses specific receptor proteins to internalize molecules D) It is the same as pinocytosis
C) It uses specific receptor proteins to internalize molecules
What process releases substances from a cell?
Exocytosis releases substances from a cell.
Which type of nutrient uptake involves the engulfment of small dissolved molecules into vesicles?
Pinocytosis involves the engulfment of small dissolved molecules into vesicles.
Which of the following processes moves large molecules across a membrane and out of the cell? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Diffusion D) Osmosis
B) Exocytosis
What is receptor-mediated endocytosis?
Receptor-mediated endocytosis is a type of endocytosis where specific receptor proteins on the cell membrane bind to specific molecules, allowing their internalization into the cell.
Which of the following is used to export large molecules out of the cell? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Pinocytosis D) Phagocytosis
B) Exocytosis
What are the characteristics of receptor-mediated endocytosis?
Receptor-mediated endocytosis involves the use of specific receptor proteins to bind and internalize specific molecules into the cell.
What is the key difference between phagocytosis and pinocytosis?
The key difference is that phagocytosis engulfs large solid particles, while pinocytosis engulfs small liquid particles.
Vesicles are sent out of the cell through what process?
Vesicles are sent out of the cell through exocytosis.
Why is pinocytosis a form of endocytosis?
Pinocytosis is a form of endocytosis because it involves the engulfment of liquid materials into the cell via vesicles.
Which processes are used to move substances out of the cell? Select all that apply: A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Diffusion D) Active transport
B) Exocytosis
What are the two types of endocytosis?
The two main types of endocytosis are phagocytosis and pinocytosis.
What is the difference between pinocytosis and phagocytosis?
Pinocytosis involves the uptake of liquid particles, while phagocytosis involves the uptake of solid particles.
Which of the following is the bulk movement of material out of the cell? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Pinocytosis D) Phagocytosis
B) Exocytosis
Which process removes materials from a cell?
Exocytosis removes materials from a cell.
What type of molecules are brought into the cell in pinocytosis?
Small dissolved molecules and liquids are brought into the cell in pinocytosis.
The contents of vesicles are released by which process?
The contents of vesicles are released by exocytosis.
What is exocytosis used for in the cell?
Exocytosis is used to export large molecules, such as hormones and neurotransmitters, out of the cell.
How do cells take in large nutrient particles using energy?
Cells take in large nutrient particles using energy through endocytosis.
What types of viruses can use endocytosis as a means of viral entry?
Many types of viruses can use receptor-mediated endocytosis to enter host cells.
How do pinocytosis and phagocytosis differ?
Pinocytosis involves the uptake of liquid particles, while phagocytosis involves the uptake of solid particles.
Which cell type would be most likely to perform exocytosis?
Secretory cells, such as those in the pancreas or neurons, are most likely to perform exocytosis.
Which of the following correctly describes exocytosis? A) It involves the engulfment of solid particles B) It releases substances from the cell C) It uses receptor proteins D) It is a form of pinocytosis
B) It releases substances from the cell
What process captures large particles and brings them into the cell without the use of receptors?
Phagocytosis captures large particles and brings them into the cell without the use of receptors.
Which statement best describes exocytosis?
Exocytosis is the process by which vesicles fuse with the plasma membrane to release their contents outside the cell.
Which best describes the role of exocytosis in cell transport?
Exocytosis is responsible for exporting large molecules, such as proteins and waste, out of the cell.
Large molecules are moved out of the cell by which of the following processes? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Pinocytosis D) Phagocytosis
B) Exocytosis
By what endocytosis process do some white blood cells engulf bacteria?
Some white blood cells engulf bacteria through phagocytosis.