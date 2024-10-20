Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #3
  • Which transport moves larger substances in and out of the cell?
    Endocytosis and exocytosis move larger substances in and out of the cell.
  • Which statements are true of receptor-mediated endocytosis?
    Receptor-mediated endocytosis involves specific receptor proteins to bind and internalize specific molecules into the cell.
  • What does a cell use exocytosis for?
    A cell uses exocytosis to export large molecules, such as hormones and neurotransmitters, out of the cell.
  • Which type of transport is exocytosis and endocytosis?
    Exocytosis and endocytosis are types of active transport.