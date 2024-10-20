Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #3 Flashcards
Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which transport moves larger substances in and out of the cell?
Endocytosis and exocytosis move larger substances in and out of the cell.Which statements are true of receptor-mediated endocytosis?
Receptor-mediated endocytosis involves specific receptor proteins to bind and internalize specific molecules into the cell.What does a cell use exocytosis for?
A cell uses exocytosis to export large molecules, such as hormones and neurotransmitters, out of the cell.Which type of transport is exocytosis and endocytosis?
Exocytosis and endocytosis are types of active transport.