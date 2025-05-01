Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #4 Flashcards
Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #4
What are the three main types of endocytosis?
The three main types of endocytosis are phagocytosis, pinocytosis, and receptor-mediated endocytosis.What is pinocytosis and what is it commonly known as?
Pinocytosis is the uptake of small liquid materials into the cell and is commonly referred to as 'cell drinking.'What role do receptor proteins play in receptor-mediated endocytosis?
Receptor proteins bind specific molecules outside the cell, triggering the formation of a vesicle to bring those molecules into the cell.Name three types of molecules commonly released from cells via exocytosis.
Hormones, neurotransmitters, and digestive enzymes are commonly released from cells via exocytosis.What is the main difference between endocytosis and exocytosis?
Endocytosis brings materials into the cell, while exocytosis expels materials from the cell.What is the significance of the 'EN' in endocytosis and the 'EX' in exocytosis?
'EN' in endocytosis stands for 'engulfment' and 'entry,' while 'EX' in exocytosis stands for 'exit' and 'extracellular.'What happens to the vesicle after it fuses with the plasma membrane during exocytosis?
After fusion, the vesicle releases its contents outside the cell and becomes part of the plasma membrane.What is the main function of phagocytosis in immune cells?
Phagocytosis allows immune cells to engulf and destroy pathogens like bacteria.What triggers receptor-mediated endocytosis?
The binding of specific molecules to receptor proteins on the cell membrane triggers receptor-mediated endocytosis.How does exocytosis contribute to cell communication?
Exocytosis releases signaling molecules like hormones and neurotransmitters, enabling communication between cells.Why is receptor-mediated endocytosis considered more selective than other forms?
It uses specific receptor proteins to selectively bind and internalize particular molecules.