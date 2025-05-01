Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main types of endocytosis? The three main types of endocytosis are phagocytosis, pinocytosis, and receptor-mediated endocytosis.

What is pinocytosis and what is it commonly known as? Pinocytosis is the uptake of small liquid materials into the cell and is commonly referred to as 'cell drinking.'

What role do receptor proteins play in receptor-mediated endocytosis? Receptor proteins bind specific molecules outside the cell, triggering the formation of a vesicle to bring those molecules into the cell.

Name three types of molecules commonly released from cells via exocytosis. Hormones, neurotransmitters, and digestive enzymes are commonly released from cells via exocytosis.

What is the main difference between endocytosis and exocytosis? Endocytosis brings materials into the cell, while exocytosis expels materials from the cell.

What is the significance of the 'EN' in endocytosis and the 'EX' in exocytosis? 'EN' in endocytosis stands for 'engulfment' and 'entry,' while 'EX' in exocytosis stands for 'exit' and 'extracellular.'