Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz #3 Flashcards

How does the central vacuole contribute to plant cell structure and survival, and what are its key functions?
The central vacuole in plant cells stores water to maintain turgor pressure, which keeps the cell membrane pressed against the cell wall, supporting plant structure and preventing wilting. It also degrades and recycles molecules, making it an important digestive organelle in plants.
What is the primary function of lysosomes in animal cells?
Lysosomes contain digestive enzymes that break down and recycle food, cellular debris, bacteria, and damaged organelles.
Where do lysosomes originate within the cell?
Lysosomes originate at the Golgi apparatus.
What is the main difference in the occurrence of lysosomes and peroxisomes among eukaryotic cells?
Lysosomes are found only in animal cells, while peroxisomes are found in all eukaryotic cells, including both animal and plant cells.
What toxic compound do peroxisomes help break down in cells?
Peroxisomes help break down hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), which is toxic to cells.
Besides detoxifying harmful substances, what other important function do peroxisomes perform?
Peroxisomes are important for breaking down fatty acids.
Where do peroxisomes originate within the cell?
Peroxisomes originate at the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER).
What is the central vacuole, and in which type of cell is it found?
The central vacuole is a large membrane-enclosed vesicle found in plant cells.
How does the central vacuole contribute to plant cell structure and survival?
The central vacuole stores water to maintain turgor pressure, which keeps the cell membrane pressed against the cell wall, supporting plant structure and preventing wilting.
What digestive function does the central vacuole perform in plant cells?
The central vacuole degrades and recycles molecules, making it an important digestive organelle in plants.